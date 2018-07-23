Jordan Vogt-Roberts Explains How He’d Make a Legend of Zelda Film

The director of Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, is in the planning stages for a Metal Gear Solid film. And throughout San Diego Comic-Con weekend, he’s been talking about everything from the script to concept art.

But some people have taken interest in seeing how he would approach other video game franchises for film as well. Last week, someone asked him about his concept for making a Metroid film. And now, with a recent appearance on IGN, he’s addressed what he would bring to a Legend of Zelda film if he had the chance.

First off, he wanted to make it clear that with Link’s involvement with the story, he shouldn’t be able to say anything. “I actually think that Link should not speak the entire film,” he said. A few fans may agree with that, but it’d be interesting to see how it would affect the tone of said film.

He then went a little deeper. “The thing about Zelda is Zelda is not Lord of the Rings, right? You cannot forget how quirky and bizarre Zelda is. I think you need to find a way to actually fuse the traditional Zelda and the very new Zelda.”

He continued, “I think you have to find a way to very intensely fuse the pure just sort of fantasy of The Ocarina of Time and The Link to the Past, but then I think you need to find a way to incorporate the newer pseudo-tech stuff — you know, the lasers and Tron lines that happen in the newer games, but in a way that’s not overwhelming.”

That doesn’t mean Nintendo is going to hire Vogt-Roberts for their properties right away, even though we’d be keen on the idea. He’s knee deep in getting Metal Gear Solid off the ground; and that company already has its hands full planning its animated Super Mario Bros. film with Illumination Entertainment — its first big-screen foray for the hero since the disastrous live-action Super Mario Bros.: The Movie in 1993.

There’s no word yet on when the Metal Gear Solid film will release, but Vogt-Roberts is no doubt taking his time at making it perfect. After all, he’s got the approval of Hideo Kojima, so doing it the right way is obviously important.

But, yeah, we’d take a Legend of Zelda film down the road. Even if it’s not based on Breath of the Wild…

