Journey, Flower Developer Releases Free Demo for Newest Game

Those who've been big on thatgamecompany's style and direction when it comes to games like Journey and Flower now have a chance to try out the developer's newest game for free as part of the Steam Next Fest event. That's because the game in question, Sky: Children of the Light, now has a free demo ahead of its eventual Steam release. It's a bit different compared to the other games from the developer in the sense that it's an MMO which differs greatly from the previous multiplayer offerings in the past.

Sky: Children of the Light is a game that people may have already heard of and may have even played before since it's already available on other platforms, but in a release rollout that differed from the norm, the game's PC version is coming later compared to the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile versions. Regardless, it's here now to play for free so long as you've got a Steam account and some time to spare between now and the end of the Steam Next Fest demo.

Sky: Children of the Light's Steam Demo

To access the demo, all you have to do is head to the Steam page for the game. Just like the game itself, the demo is free, though with Steam Next Fest ending on October 16th, you've only got awhile to play it before it's gone unless thatgamecompany decides to keep the demo around for longer than that. Demos have been available in the past, though they've largely required special access codes or have asked players to be part of the game's Discord in order to take part, so this one streamlines the process quite a bit.

"The main difference between the demo version of Sky available during Next Fest and the full version is that in-game purchases won't be available," thatgamecompany said about the demo version of the game playable during Steam Next Fest. "Otherwise, PC players will be able to play the Next Fest version of Sky the same as players on mobile, Switch, and PlayStation, and there will be crossplay with all other platforms."

Try out the PC Demo and let us know what you think. We want YOUR feedback 🌟 pic.twitter.com/pbRxJm560V — Sky: Children of the Light (@thatskygame) October 9, 2023

If you haven't heard much about the game at all but are willing to give it a shot after enjoying Flower and Journey, the official description of the game shared on Steam gives an idea of what it entails.

"Sky: Children of the Light is a peaceful, award-winning MMO designed to help players meaningfully connect with one another," an overview of the game explained. "You are a Child of the Light with a magical cape, set out into a wide world to find others like yourself. All are welcome in this cozy, open-world adventure above the clouds!"

Sky: Children of the Light's Steam Next Fest demo is available for free right now until October 16th.