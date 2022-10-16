Classic Judge Dredd Board Game Returns After 40 Years

A classic Judge Dredd board game is being reprinted 40 years after its original release. Rebellion Unplugged will publish a new edition of the original Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One board game later this year. The original version was published in 1982 by Games Workshop and was designed by Games Workshop founder Sir Ian Livingstone. Players will patrol the streets of Mega-City One, fighting gangs and some of the major villains of Judge Dredd lore. Players use their base stats, action cards, and dice rolls to determine whether they have successfully defeated an enemy. If a player defeats a criminal, they add it to their hand until the end of the game and add up the totals to determine the winner. The game includes card art by classic Judge Dredd artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson.

The new edition of the game will come with the Specialist Judges expansion, which adds six specialized Judges with their own abilities. The new edition also comes with revised rules intended for faster play, updated cards, and recolored artwork.

The Games Workshop Judge Dredd game was the first board game featuring the eponymous hero, although 2000 AD published a Cursed Earth game in several issues of the 2000 AD comic in the late 1970s. A number of other board games starring Judge Dredd have also been released over the years, including a Judge Dredd Miniatures game.

Pre-orders for Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One can be found on Rebellion Unplugged's webpage. The game will officially go on sale in November for $45.00.

