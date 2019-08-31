Jumanji: The Video Game Reveals Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

It was revealed back in June that there was a Jumanji video game coming out from Bandai Namco and Outright Games that is based on the recent reboot of the film franchise. While some details about the title were unveiled as well as an announcement trailer, there was no gameplay for fans to enjoy. However, that has all changed now that Outright has released a new gameplay trailer for Jumanji: The Video Game, and it is packed with all sorts of action for players to feast their eyes on.

As can be seen in the video above, there is going to be plenty of action to go around in Jumanji: The Video Game. “Today we’re revealing the first ever gameplay footage from ‘Jumanji: The Video Game’ with a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off the frantic, hippo filled action for the first time,” reads the release.

In addition to this, the launch date for the game has changed. Instead of arriving on November 15th, the Jumanji game will now be releasing one week earlier on November 8th. “So you have even less time to wait before you head out into the jungle and get your smolder on,” the release says.

For those who don’t know what to expect from the upcoming Jumanji game, here’s more:

“Only you and three teammates can recover the Jewels and save Jumanji. So get online, gather friends for split-screen play, or go alone with AI companions. There’s an army of evil marauders to take on, deadly beasts and traps to dodge, and cool customizations to unlock. And with heroes Dr. Bravestone, Ruby, Mouse, and Prof. Oberon as your avatars, you know you’ve got the unique abilities – and hilarious failings – to save the day!”

Jumanji: The Video Game is set to officially arrive on November 8th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title based on the recent film series, check out some of our previous coverage.

