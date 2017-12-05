Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Will Get A Special Clip Premiere At The Game Awards

Considering that the forthcoming Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a long-lost video game system (instead of a board game like the original film), it would make sense that the film get some sort of exposure at a video game event, right?

Today, Geoff Keighley, the producer behind the forthcoming The Game Awards event, announced a huge new reveal that will be taking place during the show this Thursday night – an exclusive new clip from the Jumanji movie, which will premiere in theaters later this month.

Said Keighley in his tweet, “Thursday night @theRock @KevinHart4Real and Jack Black introduce an exclusive clip of @jumanjimovie during @thegameawards – streaming live everywhere. #thegameawards” You can see the tweet and the awesome exclusive image below.

This looks to be a very big reveal during the show, not only providing some additional starpower (alongside presenters like Norman Reedus, Felicia Day and Guillermo del Toro), but also providing a nice tie-in with the film. “On gaming’s biggest night, only one game plays you,” the tagline reads. And it’s pretty much genius.

We’re not sure if the three stars will actually be at the event or introducing it via video, but nevertheless, this should provide some big hype for both Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle and The Game Awards alike, and should also appeal to casual fans who don’t usually tune in to a game-oriented awards show.

With the show just two days away, Keighley is likely to reveal even more surprises that are coming. He did just announce that Metro: Exodus would see a new trailer debut, and other surprises have been hinted at as well, along with the trademark awards that the show usually gives out.

We’ll see how it all goes down when The Game Awards takes place this Thursday night starting at 5:30 PM PDT. You can learn more about live streaming over on the official Game Awards page.

Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle arrives in theaters on December 20th.