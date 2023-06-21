Jumanji: Wild Adventures Offers First Gameplay Details

This November, publisher Outright Games is heading back to the world of Jumanji with an all-new game titled Jumanji: Wild Adventures. The game marks the second Jumanji title from the publisher, but this one will vary greatly from Jumanji: The Video Game. Developed by Cradle Games, the title will put players in the roles of Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon, the characters that appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. While a third movie in the series is currently in development, Wild Adventures is a standalone game with a story all its own.

ComicBook.com had a chance to attend a digital preview of Jumanji: Wild Adventures, in which Outright Games offered a glimpse at some of the gameplay. Wild Adventures will feature couch co-op for up to four players, as they search for The Jaguar's Eye in order to return home. While the game can be played solo, Outright Games stressed that the title will be more enjoyable for those planning to play in a group. The game will feature three different boss characters, one of which has obtained the Eye. Players will be able to tackle these enemies in any order they wish, and they might even get the Eye on the first try if they guess correctly!

(Photo: Outright Games, Sony)

As players explore the world, they'll have to tackle dangerous enemies and avoid perilous traps. One segment of the preview showcased the characters jumping on hippos to reach higher areas, while another showed traps and areas that looked similar to the Tomb Raider franchise. The game will be significantly bigger than the previous Jumanji game, and Outright Games estimates that this one will be about four times larger. Players will also explore the game's map by vehicle.

Since this was a hands-off preview, it's difficult to make any kind of judgements about the product. It certainly looks like a step up from the publisher's previous Jumanji game, and should be one to keep an eye on for fans of the series. Throughout the preview, Outright Games frequently stressed its desire to appeal to players of all ages, so hopefully the title will manage to appeal to kids and the adults that play with them. Jumanji: Wild Adventures is set to release November 3rd, so fans can check it out for themselves later this year. The game will appear on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

(Photo: Outright Games, Sony)

