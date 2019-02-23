Here Are The ‘Jump Force’ Characters That Didn’t Make The Final Cut

Thanks to a recent data-mining effort, we now know the characters that almost made the roster of Bandai Namco’s recently-released fighting game Jump Force, but that came up just short in the end.

The discovery was made by Twitter user and data miner Mizumi, who revealed that a total of four characters were ultimately cut from the final product: two Bleach characters and two from Saint Seiya.

More specifically, apparently at one point Bleach’s Byakuya Kuchiki and Kenpachi Zaraki were in the game, as well as Saint Seiya’s Hyoga and Shun.

These are the 4 characters removed from Jump Force. Their names are there in text, but thats it. pic.twitter.com/8nAjvsRWWx — Mizumi @ Jump Force Datamine (@_Mizumi) February 22, 2019

It’s worth noting that it’s possible we may see the characters injected into the game via DLC, but given that the DLC characters have (reportedly) already leaked and none of the four are included, it doesn’t look likely they will. And this a bummer, especially for fans of both of these series. But hey, at least it looks like we are getting Seto Kaiba. That more than makes up for it, at least for me.

That said, as you would expect, quite a few Jump Force players were disappointed to see the four characters cut from the game.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, previous Bandai Namco games have notably come to the Nintendo system after their initial launch, so hope remains Jump Force will as well.

