‘Jump Force’ Adding Two ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Characters to Roster

Hunter x Hunter fans rejoice, because you're finally getting the recognition you deserve! Today it was revealed by faithful Jump translator Yonkou that two Hunter x Hunter characters will be joining the roster for Bandai Namco's upcoming anime brawler Jump Force.

Obviously Gon had to be included as the primary antagonist, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in some match-ups. His size is going to make for some hilarious brawls. This dude is short, and he’s not the brightest bulb in the box, but he’s also got some wicked sharp senses and more talent than he knows what to do with. Gon also has a notoriously explosive temperament, and when he loses his cool and decides to do something (like pound Frieza into the dirt), it’s going to happen.

Hisoka is the other Hunter x Hunter character coming to the roster, which was a bit of a surprise. Fans would have expected Killua to get a nod, but I suppose a cheerful young personality like Gon’s needs some foil representation in the roster. Hisoka is a strangen anti-hero of sorts, or maybe we could call him an anti-villain, and his presence will shake things up considerably. We can’t to see his moveset in the game.

Fan reactions, as you might have guessed, are extremely divided. Not everyone is happy about the selections, but everyone is happy that Hunter x Hunter is showing up for Jump Force.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping up, the Jump Force roster already includes staple characters from most of your favorite manga and anime series. The match-ups are going to be insane. Already confirmed are characters like Goku, Sasuke (Naruto), Luffy, Zoro, Ichigo (Bleach), Frieza, and more! And don’t go comparing this to Super Smash Bros., because Jump Force is a 3D fighter on a compeltely different scale.

We’ll much more on Jump Force in the months leading up to launch, so stay tuned to ComicBook for all of the latest!

