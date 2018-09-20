‘Jump Force’ Adds Two More ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Characters to the Roster

Update: Video now added.

Original story below:

The highly anticipated anime lover’s dream Jump Force continues to add impressive names to the game’s roster and now we know of two more Hunter x Hunter favourites joining the growing list.

According to the latest issue of V-Jump, courtesy of Twitter user @YonkouProd, we know know that Hunter x Hunter’s Killua and Kurapika will be a part of the game with our first real sneak peek as to what they will look like in the game itself:

Killua and Kurapika will appear in Jump Force. A mystery power known as the “Cosmic Cube” has been revealed, though it’s exact function is unknown. Killua will be able to use his electric aura and Kurapika his chains. Also showcases the CAC in a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/TuufnC98mb — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 19, 2018

According to the original post, a new mystery power has also been teased called the “Cosmic Cube,” though we still don’t have any exact details atg this time.

We can also see Killua with his familiar electric aura in a newly revealed screenshot, as well as Kurapika with his notable chains.

Fans jokingly referred to this “mystery cube” as Marvel’s Tesseract, making a joke that yet another MCU crossover has been confirmed. It’s particularly hilarious when looking at Fortnite right now with its own mystery cube, a game that actually did have a Thanos/Marvel event for the online game.

Needless to say, Kurakpika and Killua are two very beloved characters in the franchise and tons of anime fans are stoked to see their arrival. Now we just have to find out if any of the enemies from Hunter x Hunter will be revealed soon.

We still don’t have a release date for the ultimate anime and manga mashup but we do know it is coming next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you ready?

For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full Community Hub for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage! You can also sound off with your thoughts on other Hunter x Hunter characters you’d like to see added in the comment section below and tell us who you would like to see hit the anticipated game next!