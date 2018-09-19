Yugi’s ‘Jump Force’ Summons Include Dark Magician Cards and Slifer

Bandai Namco shared more Jump Force screenshots that show Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Yugi Moto summoning Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and Slifer the Sky Dragon in the manga and anime fighting game.

The confirmation that Yugi would be a fighter in Jump Force came days ago and was somewhat of a surprise given Yugi’s non-physical nature compared to the rest of the Jump Force fighters like Goku and Naruto. While people speculated about how his character would work among the heavy hitters in Jump Force, one of the more common ideas being that he’d function like the Pokemon Trainer in Smash Bros., there was also the question of what cards he’d use to summon monsters to fight for him. The Yu-Gi-Oh! protagonist amassed quite a collection of cards throughout countless duels with many of them like the Dark Magician proving to be his most trusty cards, so there were plenty to choose from when deciding what he’d use.

One of Bandai Namco’s latest tweets about Jump Force clears up at least some of those questions by confirming three monsters that he’ll use in the game: Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and the Egyptian God card Slifer the Sky Dragon. Sharing four images, one with both Dark Magician monsters, one of a solo Yugi drawing his next card, and another featuring all four characters together, Bandai Namco tweeted the images below.

How will Yugi duel in #JUMPFORCE? With the heart of cards obviously! Get ready to have your mind crushed in 2019! pic.twitter.com/FPYJbOL9e0 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 19, 2018

Bandai Namco didn’t share additional details in the tweet regarding how Yugi’s summons will work in Jump Force, but other sources who shared magazine screens said that the cards will work as “assist” characters. Siliconera also reported that Yugi would fight other characters using both Monster Cards and Magic Cards with some of the Magic Cards that he uses being Swords of Revealing Light and Spell Shattering Arrow among others. These cards are activated through Yugi’s special attack called “Draw” that lets him bring out more cards. Swords of Revealing Light stops enemy monsters from attacking in the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game, so it may work as a counter of sorts in Jump Force. Spell Shattering Arrow destroys enemy Magic Cards and inflicts damage based on the number of cards destroyed, but that first effect may be omitted in Jump Force to have the card serve as a pure damage dealer.

With each character having a variety of attacks and more powerful abilities at their disposal – Yugi’s most powerful attack likely being Slifer – there are still more cards to be revealed for the character, but we’ve got a few ideas about ones that should make the cut.

Jump Force is scheduled to be released sometime in 2019.