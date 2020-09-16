Jurassic World Aftermath Announced, First Trailer Released

As part of today's Facebook Connect, a whole bevy of different Oculus announcements were made, including the official reveal of the Oculus Quest 2. But it wouldn't have been much of an event if all the company did was announce the new hardware. Alongside the Oculus Quest 2, several VR games and experiences were announced, including Jurassic World Aftermath, a new adventure that tasks players with navigating and escaping the franchise's notoriously deadly Isla Nublar.

If the name "Jurassic World Aftermath" sounds familiar to you, it should. The trademark made the rounds earlier this year, though it wasn't definitively attached to anything but a video game at the time. The previous Jurassic World video game, Jurassic World Evolution, was fairly well-received, so folks were tentatively excited for more. It's hard to say whether Jurassic World Aftermath being a VR experience is going to help or hinder that at this point.

You just crash landed onto Isla Nublar and Velociraptors are stalking your every move. Think quick and solve your way to safety in this thrilling new adventure. Coming soon to the @Oculus Quest Platform: https://t.co/nUF8ed6Dwp pic.twitter.com/ULho1Fxhu3 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 16, 2020

Here's how Oculus' post about the new games coming to the Oculus Quest describes Jurassic World Aftermath:

"Set two years after the fall of Jurassic World, the suspenseful Jurassic World Aftermath sends you back to Isla Nublar in search of confidential research materials lost in the evacuation. The problem? A crash landing has left you stranded in the rundown ruins of a now-abandoned research facility—and deadly Velociraptors stalk your every move. You’ll have to rely on your wits (and a bit of luck) to escape the island alive in this tense and thrilling adventure from Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Coatsink Games."

Jurassic World Aftermath does not currently have a specific release date and is instead noted as "coming soon" to the Oculus Quest. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Oculus right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Jurassic World Aftermath so far? Are you interested in playing it when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!