Jurassic World Evolution 3 Trailer Reveals Release Date

Summer Game Fest is underway, bringing some of the most exciting reveals in gaming. This even includes some games that are releasing in the coming months. One of those games is Jurassic World Evolution 3, the third entry in the building series based on the hit dinosaur films. The brand new trailer gives a very brief glimpse of the builder, as well as its release date. Fans of the series will be happy to know that they won’t have to wait too long to start playing.

As revealed in the new trailer from developer Frontier Developments, Jurassic World Evolution 3 releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21st. Check out the trailer below. Interested players can begin pre-ordering right now on their desired platform’s digital storefront. Those who do will get the bonus of the Badlands Set, which includes a Badlands ATV skin, five Badlands Scenery Blueprints, and 31 Badlands Scenery Items.

“Build your own Jurassic World like never before. Nurture generations of awe-inspiring dinosaurs, create and manage sprawling prehistoric parks against stunning backdrops around the globe, and let your creativity roar with powerful new customisation options,” reads the game’s description.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 will include over 80 species to raise. Additionally, over 70 of these species can be bred to create their own family units, each with female, male, and juvenile variants. The guests who visit the created parks can check out all the exhibits and activities set up by the player.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 will have a campaign spanning across the globe. Along with a “thrilling” original story set in the beloved Jurassic World franchise, players will be able to create parks in locations like Japan and Hawaii, each with their own challenges. It is also confirmed that actor Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, along with other new and returning characters from the series.

The Standard Edition of Jurassic World Evolution 3 costs $59.99. For $74.99, players can grab the Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, as well as four additional dinosaur family units (Guanlong, Protoceratops, Concavenator, Thanatosdrakon), three ATV skins, 53 Clark Count Scenery Items, and a Mosasaurus Skin. If players are trying to grab as many free goodies as possible, they can sign up for the game’s newsletter on the official website to receive an exclusive ATV skin.

Those unfamiliar with the park building game can check out our review of its predecessor, Jurassic World Evolution 2, where we gave it a 3.5 out of 5.

“Jurassic World: Evolution 2 makes enough changes to the gameplay of its predecessor that it eclipses wholly feeling like just an expansion pack, but with the cosmetic additions, new locations, and customization options for buildings making up the bulk of visible changes it can seem like that’s what developer Frontier was after,” reads our review. “Though the game has frustrating moments, it’s inherently captivating from the start.”

This is just one of the many announcements made during Summer Game Fest. Make sure to check back for more reveals from today’s live showcase.