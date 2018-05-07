Jurassic World Evolution’s First 20 Minutes Are Here

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before the game releases this summer, the first 20 minutes of the game have dropped over at IGN. You can watch the video above and if you’re a fan of the series, you’re in for a treat.

The video actually begins with some narration by Goldblum as his iconic character Dr. Ian Malcolm, as he explains what you’ll be doing within the game.

From there, we’re introduced to Isla Matanceros, about 200 miles west of Costa Rica. “This is as good a place as many to begin,” Malcolm quips, explaining that you can “get your feet wet here” in the “deep end of the pool.”

We then see the aspects of the park, and how you can move around. It appears that you can skim the location however you please, setting down enclosures and other buildings. You can also rotate the camera, in case you want to see things from a different perspective.

PR manager Cabot Finch walks you through the process (with occasional interactions with Malcolm) and shows just what you’ll be capable of when it comes to building the park and managing the dinosaurs within it, including various breeds.

You’ll also get a number of hints over the course of the video and can check on the status of things through an expedition map. This will lead you into the Fossil Center, where you’ll be able to harvest DNA and incubate and hatch dinosaurs. Just like in the movie, but with more responsibility on your end.

You’ll also get access to a number of building upgrades to improve your structures — and you’ll want to, just in case the threats surrounding you may get out of hand. You remember how the first Jurassic Park went, right?

You can also go hands-on with vehicles, including doing some fly-bys in a helicopter and pegging any loose threats with the help of a side gunner. This will break up the building portions of the game, though you’ll want to be careful with your shots.

Jurassic World Evolution looks to be a fascinating park builder with a number of resources and tools at your fingertips, where you can create your own dream — or nightmare — park. The game releases on June 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You shouldn’t miss it. After all, “life finds a way.”