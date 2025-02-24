Jurassic World Evolution Is Free to Own in Promo That Ends Soon

Jurassic World Evolution, the popular park-building sim set in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World universe, is free to download and own for good in a promotion that is set to expire shortly. Released originally in 2018, Jurassic World Evolution quickly became a hit with players thanks to its approachability and enjoyable gameplay mechanics. It went on to be such a hit for studio Frontier Developments that a sequel, Jurassic World Evolution 2, launched in 2021 and expanded on many of the core ideas found in its predecessor. Now, for those who have been interested in the series and have been wanting to give it a shot, an ongoing distribution of the first entry can have you snag a copy for less than ever.

As of this moment, Prime Gaming is giving out PC copies of Jurassic World Evolution at no cost. Since this offer is through Prime Gaming, the only requirement is that users have to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime. While this doesn’t necessarily make Jurassic World Evolution free in the traditional sense, given that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are already subbed to the service, there’s a good chance that many can take advantage of this deal without having to go out of their way to become a member. Those who do will then be granted a code for Jurassic World Evolution that can in turn be redeemed on the Epic Games Store.

What makes this promo notable at the time of this writing is that it’s about to come to an end. Jurassic World Evolution has been available through Prime Gaming since November 2024, but this window of availability comes to a close at the end of Tuesday, February 25th. As such, if you want to add it to your digital game library on PC without having to pay a dime, this represents your final opportunity to do so before it exits Prime Gaming.

About: “Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty, and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment, or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel, and react intelligently to the world around them. Play with life itself to give your dinosaurs unique behaviors, traits, and appearances, then contain and profit from them to fund your global search for lost dinosaur DNA.

Control the big picture with deep management tools or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey in an all-new narrative featuring iconic characters from across the franchise and decades of Jurassic lore at your fingertips.”