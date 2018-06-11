Just Dance 2019 Coming Later This Year

Ready to get in a dancing mood? Because Ubisoft is getting all hot-steppy on game consoles later this year.

During today’s Ubisoft E3 presentation, the company revealed that, like clockwork, it’s bringing out another Just Dance game to get your toes stepping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will come out in October for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (along with other consoles, maybe the Wii), and will feature a number of top artists added to its soundtrack. These include Elton John’s 80’s classic “I’m Still Standing,” as well as many contemporary favorites. We don’t have a full song list yet but should know more soon.

Like previous games, it’s going to be all about dancing on your own or with friends. The game will support multiplayer modes, where you can show off your dance moves against others both online and locally. Even the Switch version will get into the act, just as previous versions have.

We don’t have a list of new features yet, but here’s what was included with 2018.

Great for family gatherings, parties, and holidays, Just Dance 2018 brings family and friends together like no other game.

300+ tracks are at your fingertips with the included three-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited.

Get new exclusive Mario dance and play two-handed choreographies, only on Nintendo Switch!

Join the biggest online dance party in the revamped World Dance Floor, and compete to win rewards.

We’ll be seeing your best (and worst) dance moves when Just Dance 2019 arrives later this year. (Maybe get a good pair of shoes, yeah?)