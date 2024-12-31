xQc Calls Out Fortnite Over Kai Cenat And Speed Stream Sniping

The world of streamers is not without its drama, and it appears a new dramatic episode has occurred. Streaming is a competitive space and many who do it do so to make a living, adding even more stress to the mix. The drama this time seems to not only include xQc, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed but also calls out Epic Games and its popular title, Fortnite. With so many big names involved, fans on every side came out to defend and support their favorite streamer, but what exactly happened to cause this drama, and how is Epic Games’ Fortnite involved?

The drama happened during a joint stream between Kai Cenat and Speed, who were running a Fortnite marathon. The goal was they would continue to stream until the duo claimed a victory in Fortnite. This is a challenging task already, but it was made even more difficult due to rampant stream sniping throughout the marathon. To counter this, Epic Games seemed to give special treatment to the streaming pair, granting bans to anyone they reported as stream sniping.

xQc claims Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are cheating because they’re receiving special treatment from Fortnite 😳 pic.twitter.com/SN3YePGU34 — LeDauof (@LeDauof_) December 28, 2024

It was this special treatment by Epic Games that fellow stream xQc called out. His Twitter clip shows his feelings with his statement.

“That’s an L, L Epic Games. If you give special treatment, give it to everybody,” he said. “Everybody’s as valuable.”

He continued to speak on the topic, reiterating his feelings did not come from jealousy but rather from concern the pair were getting special treatment.

“You either fix the game, fix your s–t, or you help everybody, or you help no one,” he said.

xQc’s statements saw a divided response. Many agreed with him, citing using a stream delay to combat stream snipers as others do. Stream sniping is when viewers watch a streamer’s live feed in order to locate and target them, giving themselves an advantage over the streamer. With a delay, players would not be able to accurately target the streamer.

One would think using a stream delay would be an obvious solution, but others came out and disagreed with xQc. Many believed that because of Kai Cenat and Speed’s popularity, they deserved special treatment. More defense of Epic Games’ decision cited the mere challenge of the marathon, getting a Fortnite win, would be impossible without some special power to dissuade stream snipers.

Fortnite Battle Royale.

No outright resolution seemed to come out, but it does appear xQc’s issue was with Epic Games’ decision rather than the two streamers. It remains unclear if any fallout would come from this. This isn’t the first time xQc has commented about Kai Cenat, previously questioning his choice of The Batman: Arkham Collection being his next marathon game. The pair have had other feuds as well, but some of this may be done to garner more attention and viewers.

In the end, Kai Cenat and Speed managed to complete their Fortnite marathon, claiming a victory after 57 hours and 206 losses. It’s obvious stream sniping delayed this accomplishment, but it seems even that couldn’t stop Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed from achieving their marathon goal. It also begs the question of who else will join Kai Cenat on stream, already having seen the likes of Nicki Minaj, Shameik Moore, and more.