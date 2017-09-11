Kamen Rider Getting Its Own Fighting Game On PlayStation 4

Let’s just make it clear right now – Bandai Namco loves its anime-based fighting games. If Dragon Ball FighterZ wasn’t evidence enough of that, then just take a glimpse at any of the One Piece games. Or, for that matter, Naruto. It can’t get enough of them, and neither can the fans of those respective series.

So it’s not really a big shocker that the publisher is trying its luck on yet another hit anime franchise, this time overseas. The company has announced a new 3D brawler called Kamen Rider Climax Fighters, and it brings over a number of characters from the series to fight in full-blown combat, with a style very similar to the source material, as you can see from the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s basically an all-out battle between different Kamen Riders, although some Heisei Riders (who were in the Heisei Era) also jump in to join the fun. And, yes, fans, Kamen Rider Kuuga is included as well.

The game utilizes 3D combat for up to four players to take part in, with 1 vs. 1 or 2 vs. 2 if you prefer. There will also be plenty of obstacles to deal with, and lots of superpowers to go around.

Climax Fighters is set to release in Japan later this year, with two editions available. The first is a standard edition with just the game, but there will also be a Premium R-Sound Edition with 38 additional songs, along with a first print bonus and an exclusive PS4 theme.

The game’s current release date is set for December 7th. There’s also an Asian release planned for the same time, but no word on a U.S. release date. Bandai Namco does like giving these games a U.S. release though (as it is with Gundam Versus later this month), but nothing’s been finalized yet. Maybe we’ll hear something more later this month at Tokyo Game Show.

For now, enjoy the attached gallery of screenshots, and remember that you should be able to import this game with ease and enjoy its fighting action, in case it doesn’t make it out to these shores. Chances are there are a few Kamen Rider fans that will appreciate that option…