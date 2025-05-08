Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 First Story DLC Release Date Revealed

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players have been enjoying the free updates, including the barber feature, hardcore mode, and more. But Warhorse Studios has officially revealed the release date for the first paid DLC. The Brushes With Death DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to launch on May 15th, exceeding the Summer release window and making fans happy. This DLC will bring new story content to the game, expanding upon Henry’s journey. It is available both in the Expansion Pass and as a separate purchase, giving fans the option to purchase it as a bundle with all DLC or get it by itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Brushes With Death DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 begins when Henry encounters a mysterious painter, tied up to a post, and seemingly speaking to a skull. There is obviously a secret here, and the painter has a past that players will uncover as they embark on this DLC quest. Not much else is known about the DLC, but players do not have long to wait before it becomes available and they discover its secrets.

A skull, a secret, and a painter with a past – Henry's next journey begins with a whisper in the woods. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Brushes with Death arrives May 15. #KCD2 pic.twitter.com/GzpNaRffdc — Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (@KingdomComeRPG) May 8, 2025

This update is planned to launch with the next patch for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Not only will players be able to experience this new DLC content, but they can likely expect balancing and bug fixes to accompany it. May 15th will be a great day to be a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player, both those who finished the base game and newcomers.

Brushes With The Death is the first paid DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The next two DLCs, Legacy of the Forge and Mysteria Ecclesiae are planned to launch in the Fall and Winter of 2025 respectively. These will further expand on the content available for the game and offer both the player and Henry new adventures.