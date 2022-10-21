Kerbal Space Program 2 Gets a Release Date

Kerbal Space Program 2 got a release date this week, and like the original Kerbal Space Program, this release will be one played in early access first prior to the full launch. The game is now scheduled to release on February 24, 2023, which means it'll be out around three years after it was supposed to launch in 2020 prior to more than one delay that moved back the game's release date. When it arrives, it'll be available on the PC platform via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and other storefronts, Private Division clarified.

A trailer coincided with the release date for the game featuring commentary from the developers about the creation of this early access version of the game. There's also a roadmap available on the game's site that gives indications of what content will be added and when.

But why release in early access at all? The associated FAQ had an answer for that as well.

Kerbonauts! We are excited to announce the release date of Kerbal Space Program 2, which will be in Early Access on February 24th '23. Check out the full Feature Video on YouTube to learn more about KSP2 in Early Access.💚An extended Q & A and Roadmap can be found on our website pic.twitter.com/CzM1q3oMiJ — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) October 21, 2022

"More than anything else, we cannot wait for players to build, fly, crash, and fly again!" the FAQ said. "The core pillar of KSP2 is building and flying cool rockets. While we have additional features planned like colonies, interstellar travel, and multiplayer, we first want to hear back from players about the core fundamental experience. We believe that going through early access for KSP2 will ultimately allow us to build a better game through a supportive dialogue with our community."

As for the game's time spent in early access, the creators said it'll stay there until it's ready for a full launch. That launch will also include a price increase – the game will first be available for $49.99 and will be more expensive once the 1.0 release comes about. For those waiting on the console versions of the game, the creators said you'll have to wait until content from the PC version is completed first, but they reassured people "that the console versions will benefit from many of the improvements applied over the course of Early Access."

Kerbal Space Program 2 releases on February 24th in early access on the PC platform.