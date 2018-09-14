Kill la Kill the Game: IF Confirms Ira Gamagori and Uzu Sanageyama

The latest issue of Famitsu reveals that Ira Gamagori and Uzu Sanageyama will feature in the roster of Arc System Work’s upcoming fighting game, Kill la Kill the Game: IF.

The two characters are joining Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiryuin as confirmed characters, with more likely to be revealed soon.

Unfortunately, details on the two and how they will play, aren’t divulged. But luckily, we already know quite a bit about the pair as they are both main characters in Kill la Kill.

Uzu Sanageyama, is one of the student council’s Elite Four, who regulates the athletic clubs at Honnoji Academy.

Sanageyama is defined by his determination and conviction to redeem himself, so much so, that he sewed his own eyes shut, believing that relying on them too much was his weakness and led to previous humiliating defeats.

His powers and abilities include, enhanced perception and being an expert swordsman, so expect these to be represented in the game.

Meanwhile, Ira Gamagori is also one of the student’s council’s Elite Four, and is Satsuki Kiryuin’s loyal, massive enforcer who is in charge of the disciplinary committee at Honnoji Academy.

The “impenetrable shield” is notably defined by his fierce loyalty and always maintaining a very serious demeanor. Honor-bound and a masochist, Gamagori often berates his more casual peers for messing around or not adhering to a rigid standard.

He notably possesses superhuman strength, so his gameplay should revolve around this aspect.

Kill la Kill the Game: IF is in development for the PlayStation 4 and PC. It is scheduled to release sometime next year, 2019.

