Killer 7 Returns With a Vengeance, As Collaborative Content For Let It Die

Suda 51’s games definitely follow the beat of their own drum, with their little oddities and fun gameplay quirks. One of those games is the 2005 release Killer 7, an artistic delight with plenty of weirdness surrounding it. But, hey, it’s Suda, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Anyhow, some good news has surfaced for fans of that game, as GungHo Entertainment has announced that its hit free-to-play game Let It Die – also produced by Suda – would be getting some Killer 7 themed content this spring.

The team made the announcement on the official Let It Die Twitter page, noting, “New collab incoming, but it’s just part 1! It will be out this Spring so look forward to it, Senpai!” You can see the tweet below, along with the image, which also promotes the 20th anniversary of the development team at Grasshopper Manufacture.

New collab incoming, but it’s just part 1!

It will be out this Spring so look forward to it, Senpai! pic.twitter.com/HNtaSPAyG1 — LET IT DIE The Game (@LETITDIETheGame) February 28, 2018

There are some interesting things about this tweet. First off, no further details have come, so we don’t know which characters from Killer 7 will be included. For all we know, all of them will show up, possibly as playable heroes or maybe even bosses you face off against within the game.

Secondly, the team noted that this was just “part 1.” Could we be seeing more content from other Grasshopper/Suda 51 games in the future? Maybe Travis Touchdown can take a break from his forthcoming No More Heroes adventure and stop by in the game sometime.

GungHo has been going all out with Let It Die promotion. It previously teamed up with both World of Tanks and Gravity Rush 2 on content for the game, and it’s nowhere near done yet, especially since it has a large audience of players on board.

We’ll provide you more details on what Killer 7 related content will be coming once the publisher makes an announcement. But, hopefully, this will build up to even more exciting characters making their way into the game. That Travis Touchdown promo would be pretty ideal when the new No More Heroes game comes out. Just saying.

Let It Die is available now for PlayStation 4.