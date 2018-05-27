Killer7 Is Coming to Steam This Fall

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture and publisher NIS America have announced that Goichi “Suda51” Suda’s stylish action-adventure game Killer7 is making a comeback this fall via the PC via Steam.

The pair did not provide a more specific release beyond sometime this fall, but they did release a brand-new trailer.

For those that don’t know: Killer7 is a GameCube and PlayStation 2 game that hit all the way back in 2005. Published by Capcom, it was notably the first game Suda51 released outside of Japan.

Highly-stylized and unconventional, the game released to a Metacritic score of 70/74, depending on the platform. Despite being divisive at the time, it cultivated a hardcore following and cemented itself as a cult-classic.

Killer7 is an important release in the history of video games, bringing forth the discussion of games as art, as well as about how the medium depicts sex and violence. That said, there’s a whole generation who have no clue what it is, so it will be interesting to see if this re-release on Steam — which will boast both English and Japanese audio — will gain any traction with a new audience.

Killer7 will release on PC via Steam this fall. It hasn’t been divulged how much it will cost though.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via NIS America:

From the minds of iconoclast writer/director Suda51 and legendary directors Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Shinji Mikami, Killer7, returns for the first time in over 13 years! Dive into a dark world of underground assassins in a tale of revenge as Harman Smith, a man who manifests 7 deadly personalities into the real world, known as the Killer7. Take control of this distinct murderers’ row as he hunts down the sinister Kun Lan, to stop his plan of world dominance, and end his organization of deadly suicide bombers known as “Heaven Smile.”

Key Features