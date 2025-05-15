Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Update Adds Paid DLC and Free Horse Racing Feature

The first official paid DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has arrived, but it comes with a free surprise for players who have not purchased the DLC. The Brushes With Death DLC adds a new story for players to explore as Henry after making a chance encounter with a mysterious painter. Players will embark on a new quest with this DLC but can enjoy other content as well. But in addition to this paid DLC, a free update was also released which adds features such as a fixed location for horse racing and horseback archery contests so that players can compete outside of the horse races already in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the first paid DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it launched at $5.99. Players encounter a peculiar painter tied to a tree outside of Trosky Castle. This begins a unique quest that also unlocks a new shield-painting mechanic.

For those not looking to spend money, the horse racing update is also included with the latest patch. At the Nomad’s Camp, west of Zhelejov, players will meet Bibrek and Mikolaj who organize these races as well as horseback archery contests to partake in.

Along with these free features added in the update, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players can enjoy a plethora of balance changes and bug fixes. These improve general gameplay, UI, audio, visuals, and more. Major and minor quests have also seen reworks.

Continue reading below for a full list of everything included in the patch notes for Update 1.3 for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

kingdom come: deliverance 2 brushes with death.

Horse racing

Introducing horse racing! Come to the Nomads’ camp in the Trosky region to prove your skills in cross-country races and mounted archery competitions.

And related quests

There are now also three new quests related to the new horse racing activity, so that you can enjoy it even better: Horses for Courses, Racing Horseshoes, and The Executioner’s Edge.

Features

Alchemy

Added more drying racks.

Fixed issue with incorrect number of potions in the codex.

Fixed glitching animations.

Fixed black powder container model.

Modified the special ingredient models.

Modified cameras.

Animals

Fixed movement of fireflies and butterflies.

Improved movement of cows.

Balancing

Rebalanced the difficulty of enemies to make Kuttenberg region a bit more challenging.

Adjusted difficulty of bandits at various points of interest.

Added some previously unobtainable item variants to shops and locations.

Adjusted stat influence of the drunkenness effect.

Rebalanced horseshoe prices.

Removed the slowing effect of the Bane poison.

Rebalanced bows.

There should now be fewer drunk people in towns.

Fixed incorrect alcohol amount in wine.

Generally slightly rebalanced alcohol.

Improved diversification in shops: clothing, armour and shoes.

Improved the diversity of goods at blacksmiths and swordsmiths in the Kuttenberg region.

Increased shop prices in Kuttenberg.

Increased the difficulty of robbing merchants.

Rebalanced raw meat spoil time.

Rebalanced shop inventories in Sigismund’s camp.

Barber

Improved barber animation sounds.

Fixed one barber missing in the game entirely if the player loaded the game for the first time since updating to version 1.2 on a playline that had the quest ‘A Good Scrub’ already completed.

Caravans

Fixed an issue where wagons would pass through NPCs in a dialogue happening on the road.

Combat

Fixed a UI element not notifying the player they cannot reload in current state or place.

Fixed inconsistent levels of zoom when aiming crossbows between different display aspect ratios.

Fixed issues related to the combat opponent asking for mercy while performing a combo.

Combat training

Fixed a softlock caused by a drunk blackout.

Fixed the player being able to reach the final duel without a weapon equipped.

Improved collisions of the training arena in Devil’s Den.

Improved reactions in the combat tutorial with Tomcat.

Controls

Drawing melee weapons in crouch is now disabled if the player is in an area with a ceiling too low to stand up.

Fixed problems related to asking for directions during Hardcore mode and activating an interactor before the map being opened.

Fixed controller vibration when carrying a woman’s corpse.

Crime

Added a tutorial to warn about the consequences of sleeping in someone else’s bed.

Adjusted when Mutt attacking people is considered a crime.

Cumans that player meets and fights on the road won’t surrender anymore.

Fixed issue with guards knowing the player’s location upon discovering a broken lock on a pillory.

Fixed issue with the crime of killing hens sometimes not being attributed to player.

Fixed stuck trespass warning icon in Kuttenberg.

Fixed the trespass area in Suchdol tavern.

Improved crime icon indication.

Improved crime reaction of NPCs in Kuttenberg.

Improved guard sleeping behavior.

Rebalanced stats for shop guards in Kuttenberg.

Reduced the severity of NPC reactions to sleeping in someone else’s bed.

Daily life

Added ownership to items in the Huntsman’s hut in Opatowitz.

Fixed trespass being active during open hours in the cellar part of the tavern.

Fixed an issue where sellers would sometimes leave their door unlocked and opened upon ending their shift and going to the tavern.

Guards will now have their crossbows drawn when standing still.

Modified innkeeper Weighman’s daycycle so he doesn’t enter the trespass area during work time.

Modified RPG stats for huntsmen and gamekeepers.

Set up more NPCs in Troskowitz to go lie down and heal when hurt.

Fixed weird animations / gestures of drunk NPCs holding a lantern.

Adjusted contents of cauldrons around Kuttenberg to fit better with the social classes of people eating out of them.

Dice

Added a dice player to the taverns in Devil’s Den, Miskowitz and Suchdol, and to the Emperor Charles tavern in Kuttenberg.

Environment

Fixed missing collision on railing at Suchdol castle.

Improved LOD distance at the Emperor Charles Inn.

Polished various collisions and locations causing unenjoyable combat around Grund, Kuttenberg, Old Kutna, Opatowitz, Sigismund’s camp, Suchdol, and Vrchlitz.

Removed the placeholder repair kit from the inside of gunmaker’s shop in Kuttenberg.

Added a door lock for the blacksmith in Suchdol.

Improved collisions on the lake and river by Maleshov.

Fixed missing door interactor for the player’s room at the Tachov blacksmith.

Fixed rain inside the Trosky castle.

Improved anvil height at Devil’s Den.

Equipment maintenance

Bathhouse owners and repairmen will now properly react to player being branded.

Fast-travel

Fixed fast-travel on horseback being slower than on foot.

Fixed the player sometimes being able to travel to an undiscovered fast-travel point.

Hardcore mode

– Fixed missing translations for French and Italian languages in the perk selection screen.

Horse riding

Fixed a problem with horse twitching when approaching a trough.

Fixed various paths not allowing horse magnetism in the Trosky region.

Modified horse behaviour for places with speed limits.

Polished FOV during horse riding.

Removed horse speed limit in Bylany, Miskowitz, and Raborsch.

Horse trading

Fixed issues with displaying item icon during horse purchase dialog.

Fixed player’s horse ownership after save/load.

Fixed an issue where horses purchased in Semine would keep returning to Semine when the player traveled from the Kuttenberg region to the Trosky region.

Lockpicking

Adjusted difficulty when using controllers.

Music

Improved the music choice around the Kuttenberg church and cemetery.

Mutt

Fixed Mutt’s weird movement when continuously calling him to heel.

Fixed mismatch in Mutt’s obedience stat being displayed in the Sidekicks part of inventory.

Polished animation of Mutt fetching a hare.

Fixed an issue where Mutt would sometimes attack the player.

Random events

Fixed horses of NPCs in various random events sometimes remaining standing still in the middle of the road without a rider.

Fixed player not waking up on the ground after drinking with the celebrating father in a random event.

Fixed a prompt without proper text when talking to Riddler Barley.

Contest resulting in a tie will no longer be a win for the player in the shooting competition in the random event camps.

Reading

Fixed blinking text.

Reputation

NPCs familiar with Henry will now properly address him by name if he’s come to see them.

Room-renting

Fixed a problem with locked door in rented room in Hangman’s Halter in Kuttenberg.

Fixed a problem with locked door in rented room in Malesov.

Fixed broken trespass in rented room in Old Kutna.

Fixed the unlocked guest room in Zhelejov inn.

Skill trainers

Fixed an issue where skill teacher icons could point to a dead NPC.

Removed the skill teacher icon in situations when the teacher no longer has anything left to teach.

Skills & perks

Fixed an issue where upon loading a playline on newer patches, invalid point of interest markers could appear in the map filters.

Fixed the ‘Explorer’ perk staying active when starting a New Game.

Fixed the ‘Diehard’ perk cooldown being shorter than intended.

The effect of the ‘Head Start’ perk now has a two-minute cooldown.

Increased the ‘Sandman’ perk’s effect.

UI

Added a short fader when opening inventory for smoother transition from game world.

Miscellaneous

Fixed the classification of honey and eggs for the purpose of the statistics.

Fixed dialogue logic with Troskovitz Innkeeper Betty.

Holes dug by the player now stay dug out after level switch.

Improved structure and logic in Brabant’s lore dialogues.

Improved physics of clothes of characters on horseback.

Fixed consistency issues with shoes being able to be worn under some plate leg armours.

Fixed an issue causing some soldiers to not properly switch to ragdoll when killed.

Fixed a partly missing voiceover for a general store seller in the Jewish quarter.

Platform specific

PS5 – Fixed an issue where quitting the game using the ‘Save & Quit’ option could freeze the game indefinitely.

Xbox – Fixed audio being audible even with volume set to zero.

Xbox – Fixed an issue where the ‘Plaion help website’ could not be opened.

Xbox – Fixed issues with save files sometimes becoming invalid when owning the Golden Edition.

Quests

A Good Scrub

Fixed the Kingfisher bathhouse icon not being visible on the compass.

Fixed an issue where players could ask unconscious drunkards for directions during hardcore mode playthroughs.

Fixed an issue during the party cutscene where the guard could arrive without clothing.

Ars Dimicatoria

Fixed a prompt without proper text while talking to Menhart and Arne in the tavern.

Fixed an objective remaining active indefinitely when the duel with Arne is skipped.

Fixed broken animations if the player makes the oath while drunk.

Fixed various issues being caused by the player using poisons during the quest.

Fixed an issue where committing a crime against the Germans during the tourney broke quest behaviours.

Fixed an issue where losing in the duel with Arne temporarily disabled the option to use your inventory.

Attila

Fixed an issue where the horse wouldn’t be at the correct location if the quest ‘Dancing with the Devil’ was completed prior.

Fixed bad crime reactions if player caused crime during the quest and proceeded to progress further.

Back in the Saddle

Fixed an issue where Hertel wouldn’t react to player lockpicking the jail door right in front of him.

Fixed quest collision with the Canker ambush.

Rebalanced Marek’s shooting ability.

Battle of the Frogs and Mice

Fixed NPCs killing each other while fighting on the pasture.

Bellatores

Adjusted the volume of various voice lines.

Cumans now spend less time eating and eat alone to prevent them from all going to battle helmetless when ambushed at lunchtime.

Fixed Jan Posy’s horse teleporting slightly forward upon arriving at the ambush site.

Improved Miroslav’s tied up animation.

Besieged

– Fixed an issue with missing Dobrosh and Wolfram during Siege of Suchdol.

Civitas Pragensis

Fixed freeze during a cutscene.

Fixed horses’ reaction to a crime.

Removed player bleeding from the previous quest.

Dancing with the Devil

Fixed an issue with Maleshov soldiers fighting without weapons after waking up.

Fixed an issue with available lore from a different quest.

Improved environment – barrier at burning Maleshov village.

Improved environment at Maleshov fortress.

Improved lighting during dialogue with von Bergow.

Improved the behavior of the duel with Dry Devil after loading a save.

Divine Messenger

Fixed Godwin being able to loot items from Henry’s chest at an inn he previously rented.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could attack Godwin during dialogue.

Fixed an issue where doors could remain open during the jail sequence.

Henry now gets parts of his armour unequipped during the prison scenes.

Dragon’s Lair

Fixed Slava being naked in the alchemist confrontation cutscene if player initiated it while Slava was sleeping.

Fixed crime resolution being available after surrendering to the Sigismund’s soldiers.

Easy Riders

Fixed objectives in the rock maze.

Fixed pebble throwing not being available if player ran through the reeds to the end.

Enough!

Fixed an issue with village trespasses being turned off during the quest.

Exodus

Adjusted when saves can and cannot be made during certain parts of the quest.

Fixed an issue where certain NPCs would remain in the closed quarter after the quest.

Fixed an issue where enemies could react to a thrown pebble by leaving the area, soft-locking the player.

Fixed an issue where guards could reach and get stuck in the closed-off quarter after the quest.

Fixed an issue where players could wake up inside the closed-off quarter without a way out after blacking out from alcohol.

Removed levitating pretzels from a cutscene.

Feast for the Poor

Fixed an issue where certain quest behaviours could be continued upon quest fail.

Fight Dirty

Fixed journal inconsistencies.

For Victory!

Adjusted the difficulty of the duel with the captain.

Fixed an issue where Manyeta would fail to teleport to the castle kitchen if the feast started late.

Fixed an issue where the player could leave the area of the battle.

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Added groschen to stashes so that player can play dice with Nicodemus.

Improved trespassing at Trosky.

Forbidden Fruit

Fixed Ignatius leaving the quest area after a time skip.

Fortuna

Adjusted the fight difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the player could save during a QTE cutscene on consoles.

Frogs

Added sounds for the maypole climbing animation.

Fixed a prompt without proper text while talking to Old Olbram.

Improved dialogue if the player was seen causing ills to both villages.

Handsome Charlie

Fixed an issue where during the start of the competition, NPCs would attack each other.

Fixed weird behaviour of Charlie when spoken to outside the area marker.

High Toll

Fixed a prompt without proper text during a chat with the leader of the soldiers.

Fixed an issue where players could lure the leader of the soldiers out of the camp and fight him without completing the objective to find the camp.

Fixed an issue where the leader of the soldiers could be found wandering far from the camp.

Hunger and Despair

Fixed incorrect conditions for triggering some romance options with Katherine.

Improved background sounds.

Removed food from some chests.

Hunting the Werewolf

Fixed an issue where the player would not receive a reward, despite being told about it.

Ill Repute

Duels in quests ‘Ill Repute’ and ‘Last Will’ won’t be available at the same time anymore, due to causing illogical behaviours caused by sharing the same duel location.

In Vino Veritas

Fixed a mismatch between voice-over and subtitles in a specific dialogue line.

Improved the alignment of chalices during the degustation dialogue.

Rebalanced the score counting system for the ‘Under the Straw hat’ activity.

Into the Underworld

Fixed Samuel’s trap not triggering.

Fixed a prompt without proper text while talking to Lousy Mary.

Fixed an issue where guards could appear during the ambush and dialogue with Samuel and Liechtenstein.

Fixed an issue with combat and dialogue during robbery by Goatskin that could be replayed indefinitely.

Fixed certain objectives remaining active upon quest completion.

Fixed missing voice-over in the post-fight cutscene.

Removed an incorrect dialogue option with Zizka after completing the quest.

Invaders

Fixed various issues caused by the player luring quest NPCs outside the tavern area through crime.

Improved music throughout the quest.

Judgment Day

Fixed Henry’s sword disappearing from inventory.

Fixed an issue when giving Radzig a reforged version of the longsword, he returned it with a lower damage stat.

Fixed an issue where Henry retained the same level of Hunger from the Hunger and Despair quest.

Fixed an issue where Samuel wouldn’t have any weapon at hand.

Fixed some endings not triggering correctly.

Improved sounds of battle in the background.

Reduced the glitching of Henry’s parents’ clothes during the cutscene.

Kuttenberg Tournament

Adjusted how objectives about collecting rewards end when the tourney ends.

Adjusted when fans set out to go home after the end of the tourney.

Fixed an issue where the Master wouldn’t require the rented gear back when trying to sign up again if the player failed the last tourney by committing a crime.

Fixed an issue where a fight wouldn’t start if a save file created inside the arena was loaded.

Fixed an issue where fans would react to tourney fights with illogical animations (being scared etc.).

Fixed an issue where fighters would stay heavily injured in between rounds, causing bad behaviours.

Fixed an issue where the player’s opponent wouldn’t be called into the arena, if the player loaded a save file created right after entering the arena.

Fixed an issue where the Master wouldn’t require the rented gear back before letting the player sign up again for the tournament.

Fixed an issue where the tournament would never end if the player left the area.

Fixed issues with Kumel’s behaviours after the tournament ends.

Fixed the ‘New Activity’ marker remaining active on the dead Master.

Fixed tourney getting stuck if a crime was committed in between player’s fights.

Fixed tourney fighters being able to knock each other out during tourney fights.

Fixed tourney getting stuck if a fighter called Steel Stanislav was about to attend.

Fixed various issues if the player tried to skip time after failing the quest by committing a crime at the tourney.

Fixed weird behaviours if the player arrived at the tourney while being chased by guards.

If level switching with active quest, the quest now fails when departing Kuttenberg region, not when arriving back from Trosky region.

Improved updates of various objectives when the tournament ends.

Improved various journal entries upon missing the tournament.

Replaced the ‘New quest’ icon on the Master with a more fitting ‘New activity’ icon.

Skipping time during the tourney now gets interrupted only when the player is about to attend their fight.

Tourney fighters won’t linger around the arena after the tournament ends anymore.

Justice

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the quest to not start.

Fixed quest not appearing as done if the player finishes it without even starting it in the initial dialogue.

Laboratores

Players now can’t reach a safe spot during the brawl.

Lackey

Fixed an issue where injured Vostatek wouldn’t look at Henry during dialogues.

Fixed an issue with the player not being able to talk to Vostatek in a certain scenario when he was sent home by himself.

Improved NPC perception: people will notice missing things under more realistic conditions now.

The bow in Vostatek’s camp will no longer be considered stolen if picked up.

Last Rites

Fixed an issue where Godwin already had some reputation categories unlocked.

Fixed incorrect language in the final cutscene voiceover in the Spanish localization.

Removed the cooldown for ladder pushing when an enemy dies near it.

Like Old Times

Fixed weird behaviours of soldiers being attacked by the player as they try to run away.

Mark of the Brotherhood

Fixed a crash happening when delivering broken sword to Menhard, obtained by beating Jimram without digging at the junkyard.

Materia Prima

Adjusted the interactor to put sacks on the wagon so it’s easier to find.

Adjusted various parts of the stealth sequence.

Melee at the Mill

Fixed an issue where the player could not attack Hensel during the fistfight.

Mice

Fixed an improper reaction to the player hitting Olbram’s bull.

Miri Fajta

Added race track signs.

Fixed loading issue of a save made after losing a fistfight wager.

Fixed player camera to always face forward at the start of horse race.

Necessary Evil

Fixed Henry and Capon levitating in the cutscene after torturing the bandit.

Fixed animations during torture.

Fixed clipping during animations of the captive dying.

Opus Magnum

Fixed the objective to get a dress not ending properly when the wedding in Wedding Crashers starts.

Improved lighting and particles in the black powder testing cutscene.

Oratores

Adjusted animations for lifting and putting Lady Rosa on her feet.

Adjusted horse speeds during the chase.

Adjusting shadow visibility in Ruthard Palace.

Fixed the treasury key not being recoverable after loading the game.

Improved choice of background music during the start of the quest.

Restricted access to horse inventory in restricted areas.

Popinjay Shoot

Fixed an issue where multiple fans would stand clipping together during the competition.

Fixed guards could interfere with the competition if the player committed a crime before it started.

Fixed opponents in the Kuttenberg Popinjay Shoot.

Fixed the quest starting even if Vlach is already dead.

Post Scriptum

Fixed names of Markold’s bandits.

Fixed the issue when Myslibor wasn’t waking up right away from the fight.

Primum Nil Nocere

Fixed missing dialogue camera during diagnosis of Peter.

Ransom

Fixed an issue where no decision would be available in a specific dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the Zimburg brothers would not be available as reinforcements in the ‘Ransom’ quest if players had completed the ‘Skeleton in the Closet’ quest.

Reckoning

Fixed Henry’s position on horseback during the ending cutscene when leaving alone.

Fixed visual glitches in dialogues with Samuel.

Fixed placeholder strings being shown as names of some of the Prague waffenrocks.

Fixed a non-moving and illogically placed soldier.

Rosa’s Book

Fixed Rosa’s clothes flickering under certain day light conditions.

Improved Rosa’s reactions to the player causing crime.

Skeleton in the Closet

Fixed an issue where UI and music hint at combat still happening upon killing all enemies.

So It Begins…

Adjusted positions of men in the player’s unit when giving orders.

Adjustment of the behaviour of Samuel and Kubyenka during the siege of Suchdol.

Fixed Capon’s position during the trialogue with Zizka and the player after the initial battle for Suchdol.

Fixed a problem with long distance chat with Godwin.

Fixed a problem with long distance chat with Janosh.

Fixed a problem with long distance chat with a guard.

Fixed a problem with long distance chat with the fake guard.

Fixed an issue where the player could knock out Captain Frenzl.

Fixed an issue with awakening a sleeping guard with a firearm.

Fixed door locking during the night attack during the siege.

Fixed exhausted buff during the siege.

Fixed guard behaviour during the night attack during the siege.

Fixed incorrect NPC behaviours when autosave for the start of the battle was loaded.

Fixed naked NPCs appearing in the cutscene.

Fixed the crime system being disabled during the night patrol.

Removed the player’s ability to hold onto food items by storing them in horse inventory.

Speak of the Devil

Fixed Zizka’s ambush victory speech getting cut off by corpse reactions.

Fixed the recognition indicator getting stuck after the ambush.

Spoils of War

Fixed a prompt without proper text while talking to Puta.

Striped Tonies

Fixed an issue where interaction with Anton and Franzi would be available not followed by any dialogue.

Fixed an issue where talking with Franzi could start a completely different dialogue.

Taking French Leave

Fixed issue of the player falling down from horse during the initial horse ride sequence.

Fixed missing VO for Maleshov soldiers.

Fixed music during the polylogue with Vavak.

Fixed redundant dice table icon at Maleshov fortress.

Improved behaviour of Capon and Brabant when heading to stables.

Improved behaviour of sleeping civilians at Maleshov fortress.

Improved environment: ledge in Maleshov secret passage.

Removed a weapon from Capon’s prison room chest and improved contents.

Teeth in a Bag

Fistfight with Goliath won’t be available during this quest to not cause conflicts of behaviours.

The Feast

Fixed an issue where the player could start Combat Training II with the Dry Devil during this quest.

Fixed non-reactive hitboxes of allies post battle.

Improved sounds during battle.

The Fifth Commandment

Added reward after dialogue with Katherine about the fate of Mandelina.

Adjusted contents of the chest in the morgue.

Fixed an issue where during examination of a dead body, NPCs could stand illogically in the background.

Fixed an issue where during the tavern fight, opened doors caused issues with the quest finale.

Fixed an issue with the journal incorrectly updating if the quest was failed by Innkeeper Mole dying.

Fixed an issue with the journal incorrectly updating if the quest was failed by progressing to The Lion’s Den main quest.

Fixed blocked dialogue with Father Prokop.

Fixed incorrect trespass in the Grolles’ house.

Fixed some characters appearing naked in cutscenes.

Fixed the dialogue after Katherine kills Mandelina without the player intervening.

Fixed the quest not failing if Prokop the priest is killed.

Fixed trespass turning off early when trying to infiltrate the Grolles’ house as a fencing trainer.

Removed a weapon from sick father’s inventory.

The Finger of God

Fixed the player being unable to lockpick the door to Klara’s hut.

The Heirloom

Fixed an illogical quest failure that occurred if the player resolved the hostage situation in a certain way and immediately left the hut area.

Fixed an inappropriate crime system reaction from the quest giver after completing the quest in a specific way.

Fixed an issue where no follow-up objective was displayed after making Hanka surrender and leaving the area.

The Hermit

Fixed a time sensitive dialogue option being available repetitively.

The Italian Job

Fixed an issue where Capon and Brabant wouldn’t walk to the well upon killing all guards.

Fixed an issue where after freeing the lords, player could try to talk with various NPCs without there being any dialogue available.

Fixed an issue where during the underground gameplay, player could talk to various NPCs with non-quest related dialogues.

Removed potions of Henry’s quality from the Italian court kitchen.

The Jaunt

Fixed dialogue containing string IDs instead of words.

Fixed the texture on Gnarly’s reward shield.

NPC won’t be stuck when player arrives to Semine during the night.

Objective to find Ventza won’t fail during a dialogue.

Semine and Gnarly now will continue on their way when you’re punished for a crime.

Semine and Gnarly won’t suddenly arrest the player in the Apollonia if he committed a crime against them at Semine.

Ventza won’t stream to the camp next to you when you’re tasked with finding him.

The King’s Gambit

Fixed the majordomo asking for an explanation for Franta’s absence multiple times.

Fixed the stable shed being accessible too early.

Rebalanced the Raborsch stablemaster’s skillchecks.

The Magic Arrow

Fixed self-defense against Lenek’s dogs being classified as a crime.

The Mouth of Hell

Added properly reacting crime icons during the mine gameplay.

Adjusted wooden beams collisions to prevent unfair combat.

Fixed an issue where travelling to the Trosky region and back before the last dialogues would block the option to finish the quest.

Fixed missing behaviour of Taras.

Fixed wrong behaviour of Taras when the player loots dead villagers.

The Peasant Revolt

Fixed the quest not failing under certain conditions if the player kills Vlasta.

Fixed wolves being stuck after loading certain old saves.

Kubyenka won’t talk about rebel villagers again when the player is already investigating it.

The Reliquary

Fixed exploit for Craftsmanship EXP when moving the sword between the player and horse.

The Spark

Fixed long pause in the dialogue with guards.

The rag in the mine is now present only after the start of the quest.

The Stalker

Fixed an issue where Chakan could get stuck in a combat state after performing a save load.

Fixed an issue where NPCs wouldn’t react to Chakan’s dead body.

The Storm

Fixed incorrect frame transition in cutscene where the player meets Istvan.

Quest will now start even if player killed the Trosky scribe in the open world.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented players from loading into the Kuttenberg region after the quest.

Removed several soldiers to make the stealth easier.

Fixed audio in Apollonia.

The Sword and the Quill

Fixed an issue when first entering the Kuttenberg region, UI elements collide with each other on screen for a moment.

Fixed being teleported outside the castle when taking a nap in hardcore mode and triggering the Somnambulant perk.

Fixed removal of player outfit.

Fixed the lack of a Speech skill check for non-violent offenses.

The Thunderstone

Fixed an issue where losing the fight with Thomlin could cause a very prolonged fader.

The White Roebuck

Stopped poachers encountered during The White Roebuck from respawning.

Thou Art But Dust…

Bone piles from the Thou Art But Dust quest will no longer be reset to their default state after leaving the level and returning again.

Troubadours

George and Michael reflect what they say when Lawrence is killed during quest.

Via Argentum

Adjusted the gear of Ruthard’s guards.

Fixed Henry being noticeably quiet when speaking at the start of a dialogue with Ruthard.

When starting a dialogue in the secret mint, Henry will now pull out a torch if available to improve lighting of the scene.

Victimised

Fixed a prompt without proper text while talking to Latsek in a certain dialogue.

Fixed an issue where time-sensitive gameplay wouldn’t react appropriately to certain time skips triggered by other quests.

Wedding Crashers

Adjusted the quest area when looking for young Semine’s sword.

Fixed crime issue on the wedding after killing Tuma.

Fixed link for charisma tutorial.

Fixed narrative dialogue with the chamberlain.

Yackers’n’Fash