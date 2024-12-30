Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Teaser Previews Henry’s Knightly Wardrobe

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 instantly captured players’ attention when it was first revealed in April 2024. As a sequel to the hit Kingdom Come: Deliverance, it picks up after the events of the first title and follows Henry once more. Fans have high expectations from this realistic medieval title, but one element players may not have thought about as much is Henry’s wardrobe. Those who have given the matter thought will be pleased to know Henry has a variety of choices when it comes to what he’ll be wearing. Regardless of whether Henry is attending a royal wedding, fighting a battle, or simply riding through the countryside, Warhorse Studios has an outfit for every occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhorse Studios took to Twitter to showcase Henry’s wardrobe, ranging from fancy duds to battle-ready armor. Players will see a wide variety of options, but can rest easy knowing more are likely waiting once the full game releases. Warhorse Studios has taken great pains to ensure Henry’s attire is period-accurate, including epic outfits and some silly ones, too. The studio certainly won’t make it easy to decide on what to wear.

Henry’s wardrobe is fit for a knight… or whatever the occasion demands. #KCD2 pic.twitter.com/N1EIQjhBLl — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) December 30, 2024

Henry had plenty to choose from when it came to outfits in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and this has been expanded in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Because of Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s realistic approach to gameplay, your outfit makes a huge difference. Wearing heavy armor will make it difficult to be sneaky, but will offer more protection in combat. Likewise, you’ll want to wear something light and nimble when taking a stealthy approach.

It’s unclear if you’ll be forced into certain outfits based on what Warhorse Studio showed. The woman’s “you can’t go to the wedding looking like that” likely triggered some players, but may imply you have to dress for the occasion. It would be interesting if the game allows you to wear whatever you want to a wedding, but even better if you are rewarded or punished based on how you dress.

Based on the short clip Warhorse Studios showed, over 100 different outfits were spotted. These are likely a mix of full sets and individual pieces. Kingdom Come: Deliverance allowed players to mix and match clothing, resulting in even more outfits. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will likely keep this system, and maybe even expand on it.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much known about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but Warhorse Studios has revealed some details regarding the setting and size of the world. Players can expect the game world to be twice the size of Kingdom Come: Deliverance with two large freely explorable areas. They can also expect the base game to run about 80 to 100 hours to beat, with the DLCs expanding this time.

Henry’s outfits are just a teaser of what fans can expect come February 4, 2025, when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 releases. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is shaping up to be an epic sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Those who haven’t experienced the first title can catch it on one of its frequent sales, or wait for the sequel in 2025.