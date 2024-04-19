Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 First Details Reveal Major Upgrade From First Game

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was revealed yesterday alongside a trailer and word the game is releasing this year via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Since its initial reveal, many details about the highly-anticipated sequel have surfaced, which in turn has revealed and detailed many improvements from the first game fans can look forward to. To this end, we know the game continues the story of Henry, the protagonist from the first game. We also know it is set in Kuttenberg 15th Century. And if you thought the first game was big, this one is much bigger.

Not including any DLC, Kingdom Come: Deliverance takes at least 40 hours just to mainline. Meanwhile, you need to double this is you want to experience the side content. And you need to triple it if you want to 100% the game. It is a very big game with a very big open-world, yet apparently the sequel is twice the size.

According to developer Warhorse Studios, the sequel is twice as big as the first game. How this will impact the length of the game, remains to be seen, but it will certainly have an impact.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to release worldwide sometime this year. When it releases, it will cost $69.99 and be available via the following platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first game came to Nintendo Switch, but it's unlikely the sequel will. The next Nintendo console, rumored to release next year, could end up getting the game though. However, this is just speculation.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are Henry of Skalitz-an ordinary man doing extraordinary things-caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, "from a humble blacksmith's forge to the court of Kings," as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder."