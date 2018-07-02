Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Release Date Announced

The release date for Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s first DLC called From the Ashes has now been announced with the settlement-building content available this week on July 5.

Developer Warhorse Studios shared news of the DLC’s release date today with a tweet that gave players the date to expect From the Ashes. The tweet included a link to the trailer seen above that Kingdom Come: Deliverance players received just a few days ago, a trailer that previews the new adventure that waits in the DLC. Console players can also rest easy knowing that they’ll get the DLC the same day that PC players do, something that might’ve been a concern of many seeing how the PC platform could receive past patches prior to the consoles.

Though this is the first true DLC to be released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, it’s not the first optional purchase that players have been able to buy to add to their experience. Treasures of the Past was made available back in April and added more treasure maps to send players on loot-filled missions, some of them leading to some mythical dragon-slaying armor to add to your collection. That content is actually on sale right now through Steam if you’re looking to get it and the new DLC to expand your game even more.

The #KingdomComeDeliverance DLC, “From the Ashes,” will be released on Thursday, the 5th of July on all platforms.https://t.co/Tiq013erbH — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) July 2, 2018

From the Ashes will be available for players on all platforms starting on July 5, and you can read up on the DLC before it releases thanks to the Steam summary below.

“The first DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliveranceintroduces an entirely new type of adventure! You have an opportunity to participate in building a new village from the ground up and experience first-hand what it was like to create a new settlement.

“As a newly appointed bailiff, you must decide what buildings to erect and what people to bring in, and you must also settle disputes between the villagers. Each building is unique and comes with its own upgrades, material and labour requirements, so you will face some difficult decisions.

“A bailiff’s lot is not an easy one, but he can still enjoy some fun after a hard day’s work. Get yourself one of the new horses available and take it for a ride, throw a few dice against seasoned players in your new local tavern, match your skills against variously skilled opponents in your combat arena or just rest at home in your own comfortably furnished house.”