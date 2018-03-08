Kingdom Come Deliverance Licenses Are Being Revoked Thanks to a Pricing Error

Kingdom Come Deliverance was available for a whopping 5 cents for a time … at least over on the Indonesian PSN network. Obviously this was an error and the game wasn’t actually that cheap but that one slip up caused more of a stir than simply missed sales.

It seems that there were quite a few PS4 players outside of the region created Indonesian PSN accounts solely to scoop of the “too-good-to-be-true” price. Because of that, Sony has begun revoking all licenses for copies that were purchased for the discounted price, and many are seeing the below message pop up about the choice being given to either purchase the title at the full price, or cancel the initial order:

It’s not surprising that they would start to revoke licenses. That is the perfect solution to ensure players don’t boot up the title acquired under dubious circumstances in the usual manner. It also makes sense when you look at who is at fault in this instance: Sony. Because of that, any lost revenue would be faulted to them and they would have to sign off to the developers behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

According to Reddit, many are advising players to “take advantage” of this exploit by going offline to avoid revocation but that would not only be an unethical move, but also not a very smart one. The game was released very buggy and to fix that, there are tons of updates planned in the near future. By “going off the grid,” none of those updates could be applied and really … just pay for the darn game.

The other downside to that move, other than the obvious moral dilemma, is that by doing that – players really can’t go online at all – to really play anything. Is that really worth it for one title that is still in progress? To me, not at all but gamers have made stranger choices in the past.

For now, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. For more about the game:

“You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

“Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart.

One of Charles’ sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.

In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre.

Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.”

