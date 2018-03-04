Kingdom Come: Deliverance Looks Less Realistic With Lightsabers

Spoiler warning: The video above from Jackie Fish contains spoilers for Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

One of Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s biggest selling points is its realism, but the game does look just slightly less realistic when all the medieval weapons are replaced with lightsabers.

These futuristic weapons making their way into the otherwise fantasy-free Kingdom Come: Deliverance is the result of a mod that’s been created for the game. Simply called “KCD Lightsaber Models,” the player-made creation does exactly what the name suggests by replacing the medieval weaponry with an array of colorful light swords.

The mod that’s found within the Nexus Mods site’s immense catalog of mods provides a description of what’ll be changed in the game should PC players choose to outfit Henry and the rest of medieval Bohemia with lightsabers.

KCD Lightsaber Models

14 Unique models of lightsabers. Replacing ingame Longswords, shortswords and sabers. Hunting swords, maces, war hammers and polearms stays as it is. Sharpening still works. Replace moon textures with death star Sabre icons for inventory



There are a few things that players should expect not to change in the mod, however. Unlike the way that the weapons work in the Star Wars films where they’re brought out with a flourish and crackling noises to accompany them, this mod doesn’t change the sound effects that the weapons make. This means that even though your sword is now a red, glowing beam of energy, it’ll still make the clinks and clanks that the normal weaponry would produce.

It’s also pretty entertaining to see how the mod affects others besides Henry as well. Not only will the mod change out the players’ weapons for lightsabers, it’ll also do the same for enemies and allies alike. This means that everyone else will have the same Star Wars weaponry that you’re boasting and will even show off their weapons during cutscenes as well. The video above from Jackie Fish shows the mod in action, cutscenes and all, but you may not want to give it a watch if you’re still working your way through Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

This isn’t the first mod that we’ve seen for the RPG and it certainly won’t be the last. The Nexus Mods site already has hundreds of mods available for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, though many of them look to undo some of the systems that Warhorse Studios created. Unlimited saving and an added reticule for the bow are just two examples of highly-endorsed mods, and others like a Game of Thrones makeover look to turn the game into something new entirely.

