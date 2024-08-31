Kingdom Come Deliverance RPG Is Cheaper Than Ever Before at the Perfect Time

If you’re looking for something new to play this weekend and neither Valve’s new Deadlock MOBA nor the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta are cutting it for you, there’s an RPG you can try out right now for free. That game is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an RPG set in medieval Bohemia that came out a couple of years ago. It’s gone on sale from time to time in the past with Kingdom Come: Deliverance from Warhorse Studios dropping as much as 80% from time to time, but at $2.99 right now, it’s cheaper than it’s ever been before.

But even better than that is the fact that you don’t even have to pay $2.99 to try the game out and see if it’s for you. That’s because the two platforms that have it on sale right now — Xbox and Steam — are both offering people chances to try the game for free during a free weekend promotion. For the Steam version, trying it is as easy as just heading to the Steam page and pressing “Play Game.” For those on the Xbox platform, you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass subscription since the game is part of the Free Play Days promotion. On both platforms, it’s only $2.99 if you like what you see after trying it.

And if you haven’t played Kingdom Come: Deliverance before, you probably should try it just to make sure. It’s an RPG, sure, but it’s more difficult than your typical explore-and-level game, particularly when it comes to the combat. It’s still gotten rave reviews over the years despite that as it’s quite immersive with tons to do, but it may be different from what you’re expecting if you’re used to other types of RPGs.

As for why this sale comes at the perfect time, it’s because the sequel to the game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, is just around the corner. That game is scheduled to release on February 11th which isn’t quite as soon as the 2024 release window it originally had, but considering how the Kingdom Come: Deliverance will keep you busy enough plus the fact that it’s got DLC to contend with afterwards, getting the game for $2.99 now will give you the perfect primer for the sequel’s release early next year.

ComicBook was able to check out an early look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 recently with those thoughts seen here.