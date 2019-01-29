‘Kingdom Hearts III’: How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Kingdom Hearts III is finally here. At long last, Square Enix has released the title that many thought would never come. The sequel took more than a decade to go live, but Kingdom Hearts III promises to be worth the wait.

Just, be sure you have plenty to time to dedicate to the game. Kingdom Hearts III made sure to reward fans for their patience with an impressive play time.

There is not a clear-cut through time for the sequel, but estimates can be made based on reviews. In my case, Kingdom Hearts III was completed in about 36 hours with only the most minimal side quests taken. Fellow ComicBook.com writer Liana Ruppert clocked in their completion at 41 hours but with more exploration done.

So, what does that mean? Well, it looks like fans can expect Kingdom Hearts III to take between 30 – 40 hours for its main quest. The length will vary depending on player skill and their difficulty level selected. Of course, side quests will add more time to the list, but the main mission will take a fair chunk of time to complete by itself.

Of course, there is more to the game than just the 30+ hours needed to finish the main quest. Kingdom Hearts III comes loaded with side missions and exploration opportunities.

As noted in our full review here, the sequel is plenty expansive. Gamers interested in the story can choose to burn through the narrative quickly, but there is the option to explore. Toy Box gives gamers the option to play with mecha suits and test out their piloting skills in a Final Fantasy-esque minigame. If you want to cook up with Remy of Tatatouille, there is a side game waiting for you, and the Hundred Acre Woods as its own harvest mini-games to complete. Kingdom Hearts III made sure to include a variety of side missions for fans, so gamers can expect to keep coming back after they knock out the sequel’s super-secret storyline.

