Save 25% On the Full-Sized ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Keyblade Replica For Cyber Monday

PDPs full-size replica of the Keyblade from Disney’s Kingdom Hearts 3 sold like crazy when it was released back in October because it was fairly affordable at $39.99. However, it can be had for only $30 (25% off) on Amazon right now thanks to a Cyber Monday deal.

PDP’s Keyblade is made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. It isn’t the first Keyblade replica, but it is significantly cheaper than the Bandai Tamashii Nations Proplica version that sold for $185 at release and now fetches over $400 on eBay. Granted, that version did have built-in sounds and lights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, don’t forget that Square Enix is finally bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29th. Standard, Deluxe, and digital versions of the game are available to pre-order on Amazon now with a $10 Prime credit (at the time of writing, the Deluxe Edition for PS4 also included a $12 bonus discount / the standard edition for PS4 includes a $9 bonus discount). The game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the ship date.

The official synopsis for the game reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.