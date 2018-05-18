‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Leak Reveals New Look at Sora, Toy Story Land, and Wreck-It Ralph

If you are a fan of JRPGs, then Kingdom Hearts 3 is surely on your radar. The Square Enix title is looking at a 2018 release, and a press event in Santa Monica just gave lucky fans a chance to test out part of the game. And, as the Internet is the Internet, images of the sequel have leaked from the special event.

So, be warned! Spoilers for Kingdom Hearts 3 are below, so proceed with caution!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, one dedicate fan shared a slew of photos taken at the California press event. As you can see below, the leaked shots were uploaded to Imgur for fans to check out, and they reveal some heart-stopping looks at one of Square Enix’s most-anticipated games to date.

As you can see, the album begins with a title screen made for the Kingdom Hearts 3 showcase. Then, fans are given a real look at what the game is packing. One of the colorful images shows Sora in Toy Story Land, and you can tell they are all pint-sized. In the background, a Pizza Planet car is seen parked, and Sora has Buzz Lightyear and Woody in his party with Donald Duck and Goofy.

As the album continues, fans are shown a still of Sora seemingly engaged in combat inside of a toy store. Next, the protagonist is seen standing before a massive arcade game, and it is none other than Fit it Felix. That image then leads to Sora meeting Wreck-It Ralph, so fans may get to enter this arcade game similar to how they did Tron back in Kingdom Hearts 2.

As for the final screenshot, it shows Sora and the gang faced with a mysterious character. Woody and Sora are leading their party against a strange blue-haired heroine (who some could speculate to be Aqua), and the following line of dialogue is included: “Uh, copy that. One stay in the dread-and-breakfast was enough for me!”

Sadly, there is is glimpse of Riku or Kairi to be found in this image dump. Fans will have to wait a bit longer and cross their fingers E3 gives the characters a spotlight this summer.

Of course, fans are eager to get their hands on Kingdom Hearts 3, and Square Enix has said it is on track for a 2018 debut. In fact, the official embargo for this new Kingdom Hearts press event runs up on May 18th, so fans will get to check up on first impressions then. And, if these leaked stills have anything to say, it is that the game will surely be a stunner.

Are you ready to get your hands on Kingdom Hearts 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!