‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Opening Theme Song Revealed With New Skrillex and Hikaru Utada Collaboration

As we inch closure and closure to the release of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix has just given fans a sneak peek at what the opening theme song will have to offer thanks to the recently announced collaboration between Skrillex and Hikaru Utada.

Grammy Award winning Skrillex has been a long-time fan of the popular franchise and has even produced remixes of Hikaru Utada’s previous work, including her song ‘Don’t Think Twice.’ According to a recent press statement made by the company, the two fast-formed a creative friendship and eventually led to the musical talents combining their love for the franchise once more with the ‘Face My Fears’ theme song that will be for Kindgom Hearts 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The #KingdomHearts III opening theme song is a special collaboration between long-time #KH fan @Skrillex and @utadahikaru! It’s named “Face My Fears” and is coming out on January 18, 2019! #KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/PZ0rN99CIK — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 28, 2018

According to the publisher, “Set to be released alongside Don’t Think Twice on January 18, the opening theme song, Face My Fears,has also been produced in collaboration with Poo Bear, the acclaimed record producer who previously produced Justin Bieber’s multi-platinum selling single, What Do You Mean?”

Kingdom Hearts 3 makes its long-awaited debut on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”