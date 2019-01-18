‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Photo Mode Lets You Take Selfies on the Fly

We’re in the home stretch! Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here and fans who have been waiting for 84 years (OK, no – not really that long) can finally rejoin Sora and the crew for new adventures! But excitement aside, let’s talk about the real news – Photo Mode!

Square Enix took to the game’s official Twitter account to reveal a few adorable snapshots of Sora and the gang taking selfies on the fly thanks to the just announced Photo Mode that players will be able to use to their heart’s content:

Sora and friends are never camera shy. 📸 Use the Gummiphone to snap a selfie on the fly in #KingdomHearts III! pic.twitter.com/4StMIDxTzx — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2019

It wasn’t just me that squee’d in delight either, many fans were all too eager to get in on the hype:

That smile ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/VtMNKPQm2c — codEy 🐝 careful of KH3 Spoilers (@Codeyswearse) January 18, 2019

And then this evil person that made us relive those feels in an admittedly hilarious way:

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

