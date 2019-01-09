‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Trophy List Revealed

We’ve finally made it! After so long, we’re finally in the home stretch of the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts III release and since we are so close, more and more details continue to surface about the title and what fans can expect. For those that want the new game to be a total surprise, be warned – the below PlayStation 4 Trophy list contains minor spoilers!

On Redditor took to the social media platform to reveal the different Trophies that players can earn, including one Platinum, three Gold, ten Silver, and thirty-two Bronze. This makes up to 46 Trophies to be earned at launch, giving fans quite the objective to shoot for while enjoying a highly coveted title.

The full list of trophies can be seen below:

Kingdom Hearts III Complete Master (Platinum) – Unlock all other trophies.

A New Journey (Bronze) – Begin your brand new adventure.

Clash of the Gods (Bronze) – Adventure through Olympus and complete the story.

A Wish at Twilight (Bronze) – Adventure through Twilight Town and complete the story.

Inseparable Friends (Bronze) – Adventure through Toy Box and complete the story.

Happily Ever After (Bronze) – Adventure through the Kingdom of Corona and complete the story.

The Power of Laughter (Bronze) – Adventure through Monstropolis and complete the story.

An Act of True Love (Bronze) – Adventure through Arendelle and complete the story.

Way of the Pirate (Bronze) – Adventure through The Caribbean and complete the story.

Making a Difference (Bronze) – Adventure through San Fransokyo and complete the story.

Home Again (Bronze) – Adventure through the Hundred Acre Wood and complete the story.

The Hearts Joined to His (Bronze) – Gather the seven guardians of light.

No Matter What (Bronze) – Reunite with Kairi.

The Battle to End All (Silver) – Begin the final confrontation with Master Xehanort.

Another Chapter Closed (Gold) – Finish the game and view the ending.

Hidden Kings (Gold) – Complete the lucky Emblems section of the Gummiphone.

Know Thine Enemy (Bronze) – Complete the Adversaries section of the Gummiphone.

No Stone Unturned (Silver) – Complete the Treasures section of the Gummiphone.

Synthesist (Silver) – Complete the Synthesis section of the Gummiphone.

One for the Books (Bronze) – Complete the Game Records section of the Gummiphone.

Tall Enough to Ride (Bronze) – Use an attraction to defeat enemies for the first time.

Heartbound (Bronze) – Use a link to defeat enemies for the first time.

Grand Mage (Bronze) – Cast grand magic for the first time.

Knight (Bronze) – Defeat 1,000 enemies.

Bishop (Bronze) – Defeat 3,000 enemies.

Rook (Silver) – Defeat 5,000 enemies.

Flanmeister (Silver) – Complete all of the Flantastic Seven missions.

Salvager (Bronze) – Use the gummi ship to obtain 20 unique treasures.

Stargazer (Bronze) – Use the gummi ship to find and photograph all of the constellations.

Thermosphere (Gold) – Destroy the Schwarzgeist, menace of the Ocean Between.

Centurion (Bronze) – Score at least 12,000,000 pts. in Verum Rex: Beat of Lead.

Festive Dancer (Bronze) – Score at least 70,000 pts. in the Festival Dance.

Shield Shredder (Bronze) – Score at least 600,000 pts. in Frozen Slider.

Datascraper (Bronze) – Get an A rank on both Flash Tracer courses.

Dreadnought (Silver) – Fully power up the Leviathan.

True Captain (Bronze) – Sink 200 enemy ships in The Caribbean.

Say Cheese! (Bronze) – Snap your first photo.

Lasting Memories (Bronze) – Hold on to 50 photos.

Cornucopia (Bronze) – Collect every type of ingredient.

Full Course (Bronze) – Earn your first “Excellent” while preparing cuisine.

Master Chef (Silver) – Earn an “Excellent” while preparing every type of cuisine.

Muscle Memory (Bronze) – Get a new high score in one of the Classic Kingdom games.

Classically Trained (Silver) – Get a new high score in every Classic Kingdom game.

Blademaster (Bronze) – Obtain a Keyblade that is fully powered up.

Ultima Weapon (Silver) – Synthesize the Ultima Weapon.

Leveled Out (Silver) – Raise Sora to LV 99.

We can’t wait to see Kairi again! Are you excited to get your hands on Kingdom Hearts III yourself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Kingdom Hearts III releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 January 25th in Japan, 29th everywhere else.