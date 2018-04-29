Kingdom Hearts 3 Voice Actors Hint At the Return of Two Popular Fan Favorites

While Square Enix is keeping a pretty tight lid on Kingdom Hearts III rumors these days, that doesn’t mean news isn’t swirling about in regards to what to expect from the long-in-production sequel.

We’ve learned that some key voice actors may be returning to voice some fan favorite characters for the series, though full confirmation hasn’t been given yet. But it sounds like that’s what they’re doing.

The first character is Xigbar, who was given voice by James Patrick Stuart; and Luxord, played by Robin Atkin Downes. Both of these actors have ongoing Twitter accounts, and both have hinted that they might be working on the sequel.

Stuart’s tweet is a little more recent, as a fan asked him if he was voicing Xigbar again for KIngdom Hearts III. His response was a bit on the cryptic side: “Can’t say I have. Can’t say I haven’t.” So he didn’t deny it outright, but didn’t confirm it either. You can see the tweet below.

Can’t say I have. Can’t say I haven’t. — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) April 10, 2018

But then there’s Robin’s tweet, which actually came back in February. In it, he noted that he was working on “three huge projects” to come in the future, but didn’t reveal what they were. Considering that he’s portrayed Travis Touchdown in the past, that could only mean he’s returning for the forthcoming Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. But one of the other two could be KIngdom Hearts III, but he wouldn’t say. You can catch that tweet below.

Started working on three huge projects this week that I’m looking forward to Sharing with you in the future…#carpediem #lovemyjob — Robin Atkin Downes (@Robin_A_Downes) February 8, 2018

Square Enix hasn’t confirmed either character for the game yet, but it’s going all out on fan service for it, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they made a return. Fingers crossed we get to hear more at E3.

Kingdom Hearts III doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s expected later this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Hopefully we’ll have a release date around E3 time.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)