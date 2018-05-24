Kingdom Hearts III: Here’s What We Know So Far

It’s finally happening, Kingdom Hearts fans. The embargos are up, we’ve gotten to see more of the third installment than ever before, and those select few that got a chance to play couldn’t gush enough about how classically magical the latest adventure continues to be. After years of delays, silence, and confusing rumors, the time has finally come for Kingdom Hearts 3 to be unleashed upon the world. With a release date coming next month during E3, it’s time to finally allow ourselves the excitement we’ve been carefully trying to hamper down in case of disappointment. Because of that, here’s what we know so far about the game!

Just as it were with previous titles, the third game will follow Sora and his journey of friendship and overcoming the darkness. Once again faced against unspeakable dangers, fan favourites will make their debut once more alongside the protagonist, such as Donald Duck and Goofy, as they embark on a journey once more in the name of King Mickey from Disney Castle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Darkness will play a huge role once more as they continue on their mission to take over the entire universe. In an effort to stop The Darkness, Sora and crew must travel to different worlds, iconic places from beloved Disney-Pixar movies, in order to stop this growing threat in its tracks.

Here’s what we know from Square Enix:

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney-Pixar worlds to protect them from

the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Wreck-it Ralph, Hercules and more.

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney-Pixar worlds to protect them from the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Wreck-it Ralph, Hercules and more. Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

The powerful Keyblade can now transform into additional forms with new attacks, moves and animations. Players

can equip multiple Keyblades, and combo their attacks between different themed Keyblades.

The powerful Keyblade can now transform into additional forms with new attacks, moves and animations. Players can equip multiple Keyblades, and combo their attacks between different themed Keyblades. Experience the Magic

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner

with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning theme park inspired attractions using the all-new

“Attractions.”

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning theme park inspired attractions using the all-new “Attractions.” Prepare for Battle

Interact directly with the Disney-Pixar world. Players will fight off swarms of Heartless as they scale massive cliffs,

dive deep underwater or even as they fall freely through the air.

Interact directly with the Disney-Pixar world. Players will fight off swarms of Heartless as they scale massive cliffs, dive deep underwater or even as they fall freely through the air. Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

Take a break from saving the world with minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

The release date isn’t set yet, though during a recent press release the game’s director confirmed that we will be getting an official confirmation ahead of E3. For now, Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No word yet as to a potential PC/Nintendo Switch release.