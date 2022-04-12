Kingdom Hearts 4 Fans Found Sora’s Expensive New Apartment in Real Life

Following the surprise reveal of Kingdom Hearts 4, fans have been dissecting the game’s new trailer. Given it features over 3-minutes of footage, there are lots of things to pick apart. Some fans think they’ve uncovered a tease of Star Wars being included in Kingdom Hearts 4, something people have been requesting since Disney acquired the property in the early 2010s. Details are still incredibly scarce on the next game, Square Enix hasn’t even confirmed what platforms the game will release on or when it plans to launch it. It’s likely fans will be stuck with this sneak peek for a while, so they’re trying to comb over every detail.

Kingdom Hearts fan and Twitter user @aitaikimochi (who also goes by Audrey) believes they’ve found the exact apartment that Sora wakes up in. It appears to be located in a residential area of Aoyama in Tokyo, which is one of the most expensive residential areas in Tokyo. It’s believed that Sora would have to pay $1.2 million USD to live in an apartment like this, but of course, it’s a video game where characters like Goofy and Donald Duck fight evil so it’s not exactly realistic. Although people have seemingly identified the real-life inspiration for the apartment, Sora’s apartment is not actually in Aoyama within Kingdom Hearts 4. The city within the game is referred to as Quadratum and Square Enix has heavily teased it will make up an open-world environment within Kingdom Hearts 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1513184058246787075

As of right now, this is the only location confirmed for the game. Goofy and Donald are seen wandering in some kind of cave later on, but it’s unclear where the cave is located. Given the history of the series, fans can expect to visit other iconic Disney settings, likely including new ones such as Marvel or Star Wars. As of right now, there are no significant story details for the game, so fans will have to wait to learn more.

Are you excited for Kingdom Hearts 4? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.