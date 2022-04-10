Kingdom Hearts 4 Potentially Teases Open World Setting

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series, Square Enix set the internet ablaze this morning by announcing that Kingdom Hearts 4 is now officially in development. The game’s reveal was done via a new trailer that gave fans a brief taste of what the latest entry in the franchise will have in store. And while there are still far more questions than answers when it comes to Kingdom Hearts 4 at this point in time, an official description of the game makes it sound like it could be set in an open world.

Not long after the reveal trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 was shown off, Square Enix revealed some of the first details about its latest action RPG. In short, the description of the game that was provided didn’t reveal a whole lot, but it did seem to hint that the title’s new location, known as Quadratum, could be set in an open world. Square Enix didn’t officially label Quadratum as an open world, but it did say that the locale is “unlike anything ever seen” when compared to previous installments. Considering that Kingdom Hearts has never really been in an open-world setting, it stands to reason that Square Enix could be moving in this direction.

“In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the ‘Lost Master Arc,’” says the official description of Kingdom Hearts 4 from Square Enix. “Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.”

https://twitter.com/KINGDOMHEARTS/status/1513108728362512385

Again, there’s still very little that we know about Kingdom Hearts 4 overall and there’s a good chance that we won’t hear more about the project for quite a long time. Still, this brief description that Square Enix has provided of the game tells us that KH4 will be a whole lot different when compared to its predecessors, which is definitely worth getting excited about.

What are your thoughts on Kingdom Hearts 4 based on what has been shown so far? And when do you think that we’ll actually be able to play this game for ourselves? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.