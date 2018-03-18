New Kingdom Hearts 3 Details Emerge In Official PlayStation Magazine

Kingdom Hearts fans are eagerly anticipating details on the forthcoming Kingdom Hearts 3, including recent news that the series might be including a world based on The Jungle Book. But today, some fresh new info has come out, thanks to the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, which should hit newsstands in the next couple of weeks, if it hasn’t already.

In issue 147 (which you can order here, by the way), the team talks with director Tetsuya Nomura about some new details about the game, as well as what was previously revealed during its D23 Expo Japan event, where the new Monsters Inc. world was revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nomura not only touched upon the Big Hero 6 and Hercules worlds that will be included in the game, but also explained how some characters will help out in combat. For instance, Rapunzel, from Tangled, will be able to use her hair in combat, as well as for traversal purposes. While in this world, the Mirage Staff will also see some interesting transformations. Oh, and there’s some discussion about Keyblade Transformations, too.

The director also talks more about the Toy Story world, including how there’s a boss fight with a Zurg-based ship driven by the Heartless, as well as the introduction to an Attraction Flow style attack, as well as the Mad Tea Cups.

He doesn’t go too far into detail about story – to avoid spoilers, obviously – but he did note that it draws a few comparisons to the likes of Dream Drop Distance and A Fragmentary Passage, as well as how getting around will be much easier in the game’s universe, thanks in part to the Gummi Ship. It’ll provide 360-degree control, and players will also be able to customize it however they see fit.

Nomura also touched upon the game’s development cycle again. The first part, he explained, is 90 percent complete, while the second is about 75 percent complete. There’s also a third part, but he didn’t disclose just how far along that is. (We can assume it’s not too far off, since the game is rumored for a 2018 release date.)

You can see the cover for the Official PlayStation Magazine UK issue below, with more details about the game inside.

However, some fans have suggested a better version of it, pointing back to one of Monster Inc.’s funnier jokes. We’re sure Mike would still be excited about it, though. “I’m on…the cover of a gaming magazine!”

Kingdom Hearts 3 will reportedly release later this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the details!)

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!