‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Cosplayer Takes On Sora, Riku, Kairi and More With These Incredible Cosplays

Now that Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally available for fans to enjoy, the community is showing off their excitement in creative ways! One cosplayer in particular decided to take on a few of the notable faces in the new game and he did it with incredible style.
The cosplayer in question is known as ‘NipahDUBS’ and he is an incredible presence in the cosplay community. Seriously, if you ever see him at a convention – say hi! He’s the sweetest. But enough of about that, let’s get down to his incredible talent!
Sora
"Sora" The heart may be weak and sometimes it may even give in. But I've learned that deep down, there's a light that never goes out! And with that….my 29 days of Kingdom Hearts cosplay is done. I cosplayed 35 different characters/outfits this month alone. This series means the world to me, it is apart of me. I couldn't imagine my life without it. It was quite the challenge to do and I didn't think I could at some points, but I kept going and am so proud to have been able to share my love for this series through cosplay. I want to thank @AmaitoFuu who I could not have done this project without, he took all the photos for me. Thank you my love, with all of my heart for supporting me through all this. You do so much for me and I am so grateful to have you, thank you. Big thank you as well to @mintj.am for letting us use your fancy camera ahahah sorry we kept it hostage all month LOL ~ Thank you everyone who has supported me through this month your love overflowed and I feel it fully in every comment share and just thank you happy kh3 release day
Riku
"Riku" A good friend will see you for who you are, no matter what face you wear. Rikus such an amazing character, hes had so much development and I love him. I wanted to do a nice tribute to him for this
Kairi
"Kairi, Princess of Heart" Master, I came here because I wanted to help somehow. What can I do? My sweet child, I am so happy you are getting your chance to fight in KH3 Q uQ!!
Hayner, Pence and Olette, The Twilight Town gang
"Hayner, Pence and Olette, The Twilight Town gang" Let's go to the beach! Well now, bet you didn't expect this ahahaha. I love the TT gang, they are so supportive and am thrilled to see them back for KH3!
Eraques
"May your heart be your guiding key…" Happy JP #KH3 release day! Go out there dandelions and make us proud. Terra: @AmaitoFuu Eraqus: @NipahDUBS Aqua: @malloryserena Ventus: @gracingyou
Ventus
"Ventus, the Resting Wayfinder" I've become a part of their heart, just as they've become a part of mine. My friends are my power…and I'm theirs! Can someone please wak him! Q mQ!! Ventus is the character I played as the most in BBS and the first time I ever 100% a game from KH so his story means a lot to me. I cannot wait to see him again. Cosplay made by: @gracingyou Armor by me
Aqua
"Aqua, the Fallen Wayfinder" ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? ????? ?? ???? ????? ??????? ??? ???? ?????… Aqua has to be my most requested character to cosplay and I love her so I have no problem fulfilling your guys request! She is my favorite character from Birth by Sleep and one of my top favorites overall for the series. Hope you guys like it! I am still new to cosplaying female characters so I hope I did okay. Cosplay made by: @malloryserena Wayfinder: @CosplayKotomi
Terra
"Terra, the Misguided Wayfinder" I'll defend Terra forever, he had a kind heart that was sadly easily manipulated. His intentions were never bad, I hope for a happy ending for him. Photo/Cosplay made by: @AmaitoFuu Armor: @carlmartincos
Kingdom Hearts III is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can also check out our full review of the game here in between your adventures.
Excited for the next narrative step? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!