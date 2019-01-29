‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Cosplayer Takes On Sora, Riku, Kairi and More With These Incredible Cosplays

Now that Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally available for fans to enjoy, the community is showing off their excitement in creative ways! One cosplayer in particular decided to take on a few of the notable faces in the new game and he did it with incredible style.

The cosplayer in question is known as ‘NipahDUBS’ and he is an incredible presence in the cosplay community. Seriously, if you ever see him at a convention – say hi! He’s the sweetest. But enough of about that, let’s get down to his incredible talent!

Sora

Riku

Kairi

Hayner, Pence and Olette, The Twilight Town gang

Eraques

Ventus

Aqua

Terra

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can also check out our full review of the game here in between your adventures.

