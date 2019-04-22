‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Critical Mode Release Set for Tomorrow

Kingdom Hearts III was finally released earlier this year, officially letting fans in on the finale to the long-running journey. After waiting for nearly six years since its initial reveal, players were flooded with emotions knowing that the project had come to fruition. A few details regarding DLC were confirmed back in February, including information about Critical Mode making its way to the title. That said, director Tetsuya Nomura has taken to Twitter to announce that Critical Mode is officially set for release, with the launch mere hours away from the time of writing.

On the game’s official Twitter account, Nomura revealed that Critical Mode will be arriving for Kingdom Hearts III players tomorrow, April 23rd. To make things even better, it will be part of a free update, which is always good to hear. In addition to this, Nomura noted that they have “changed things up from the previous games.”

Greetings, it’s been a while since I last posted. Spring is here, and I hope everyone is doing well. #KingdomHearts III’s long-awaited Critical Mode is available as a free update tomorrow (PT). We’ve changed things up from the previous games, so I hope you enjoy – Nomura pic.twitter.com/Npz8FeKmCK — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 22, 2019

For those of you who may not know about Critical Mode, it was first implemented with Kingdom Hearts II‘s Final Mix rerelease, or Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Step for some. It essentially increases the difficulty of the game by doubling the damage that enemies can do while nerfing the player’s damage by half. However, it will be interesting to see what has been changed for the latest installment.

Kingdom Hearts III is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Kingdom Hearts III is finally getting a Critical Mode? Will you be taking on the difficult challenge that the mode will bring with it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

