Kingdom Hearts 3 Pre-Order Posters Introduced By GameStop, Fans Can Vote For Favorite

Even though we’re not going to see Kingdom Hearts III until early 2019, the hype for it is blowing through the roof. The game is set to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this week; and now fans have a chance to vote for a special pre-order poster being offered alongside the game at GameStop.

The retail chain launched the promotion earlier today featuring three different poster designs to choose from. All of them showcase the cast of the game in their various costumes, but there are also special guests including Woody from Toy Story; Sully and Mike from Monsters Inc.; and Olaf the Snowman from Frozen. All three designs are below.

So here’s how it works. Fans can vote every day for their favorite by replying to the Tweet below with their poster choice. For Woody and Toy Story, they’ll vote for #KH3ToyBox; for Sully and Mike from Monsters Inc., they’ll vote for #KH3Monstropolis; and for Olaf from Frozen, they’ll vote for #KH3Arendelle. You can see the full details in the tweet below.

Calling #KH3 fans! Help us decide which @kingdomhearts fabric poster will be included as a GameStop and @squareenix exclusive with your #KingdomHearts 3 pre-order! Reply with #KH3ToyBox, #KH3Monstropolis or #KH3Arendelle to cast your vote. The one with the most votes wins! pic.twitter.com/rqj0fi5eWl — GameStop (@GameStop) July 16, 2018

This is a pretty sweet incentive for fans to pre-order the game from GameStop. The Kingdom Hearts poster will be made of fine fabric and look great in anyone’s game room, especially if they’re a die-hard role-playing fan or a lover of all things Kingdom Hearts.

We’ll let you know when GameStop provides more details on how long this promo is going on for. But don’t wait — vote for your favorite today!

The pre-order page for Kingdom Hearts III at GameStop is here, and you’ve still got an opportunity to reserve a deluxe edition with bonus goodies including a Steelbook case, a collectible pin and a special artbook. Hurry while supplies last!

Kingdom Hearts III will release on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

