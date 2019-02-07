‘Kingdom Hearts III’: How to Unlock the Grand Chef Keyblade

Earlier today we shared how to unlock the Ultima weapon keyblade in Kingdom Hearts III, and now we’re breaking down how to unlock the Grand Chef. Since most of the Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts III can be unlocked due to simply playing the game, we wanted to showcase the few that had a few additional steps.

For those looking to unlock all of the Keyblades the latest Square Enix title has to offer, you’re going to need to level up the Little Chef’s Bistro mini challenge up to level 5. This challenge unlocks in Twilight Town and requires players to make every single dish on the menu with no less than an “Excellent” raiting.

In order to achieve an “Excellent” each time, directions must be followed precisely and all of the ingredients must be readily available. You can also leave the “Special Menu” alone for this, just the basic menu works fine.

After creating each “Excellent” dish, a special cut scene will be triggered awarding fans with the Grand Chef Keyblade. Here’s what you need to know about the newest weapon:

Strength – 4

Magic – 7

Formchanges – Frying Pan

Abilities – Wizard’s Ruse, Chef Extraordinaire

Looking for a little additional help? You can check out some of our amazing guides like what you can ignore (for now) during your first playthru, where the Flantastic Seven locations are, how to unlock the special movie, how to upgrade your gummi ship, and the (in-progress) emblem locations.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here. For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

