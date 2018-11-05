‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Video Compares New ‘Tangled’ Trailer to the Movie

Square Enix’s latest Kingdom Hearts III trailer showed off the world of Tangled and a newer comparison video shows just how accurate the developers were with their version of the movie.

Those who have seen Tangled in the past will recall many of the events the trailer depicted, though without having seen the actual movie recently, it’s easy to not notice the frame-by-frame similarities between the two. A Reddit user by the name of Aileos shared the video below to the Kingdom Hearts III subreddit to show exactly how close the trailer got to the movie with the same scenes shown at the top and bottom. The video can also be seen here in case the embed fails to work for some people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re having trouble telling the two mediums apart from the first few scenes, seeing Sora and Goofy invading the Kingdom of Corona should tip you off that Kingdom Hearts III is being shown on the bottom. Those commenting within the thread pointed out how the movie looks slightly better than the game, though they applauded how close the two looked. Some slight differences such as the placement of flora and other environment design discrepancies can be seen in the video, but as far as the actual events that transpire, the scenes are nearly identical.

Square Enix’s official trailer for the game’s version of Tangled that’s seen at the top revealed some gameplay taking place within the world that’s inhabited by Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Rapunzel uses her iconic hair in the trailer to help Sora and company swing around the Kingdom of Corona, a world that players will be able to explore.

“Originally aired at Lucca Comics & Games, this trailer gives a sneak peek to magical Kingdom of Corona,” the description of Square Enix’s latest Kingdom Hearts III trailer said. “Rapunzel leaves her mysterious tower for the first time with the help of charming bandit Flynn Rider. Sora, Donald and Goofy join the pair on their journey to the kingdom, taking on the Heartless along the way.”

Tangled isn’t the only new Disney world that Square Enix is adding in Kingdom Hearts III. Between the time the last game came out and the release date of the new game, several Disney movies have been released such as Big Hero 6, another movie featured in the game. Square Enix unveiled the world of San Fransokyo back in September and showed off Baymax and the rest of the Big Hero team.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release on Janurary 9, 2019.