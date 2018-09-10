New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Features Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’

Square Enix released a new Kingdom Hearts trailer on Monday that features Baymax and the other characters from the world of Big Hero 6.

One of the new Disney properties to be featured in Kingdom Hearts III, Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6 make a strong debut in Square Enix’s new trailer that’s best watched with closed captions turned on to understand what’s happening. Baymax introduces himself as Sora, Goofy, and Donald’s “personal healthcare companion” when they first meet with Hiro introducing himself as well and enlisting the help of the Kingdom Hearts team. Later on in the trailer, we see that Sora uses Baymax to obtain a new Keyblade transformation that appears to be called Nano Arms that Sora wields while Baymax fights alongside him and the rest of the group.

“Originally aired before Tokyo Game Show 2018, this trailer shows Sora, Donald, and Goofy fighting alongside Big Hero 6 in San Fransokyo!” Square Enix’s description accompanying the trailer said. “But forces of Darkness are also making ominous moves. Check out Sora’s Big Hero 6 themed Keyblade transformation abilities and new Gummi Ship footage!”

While the focus of the trailer is on Big Hero 6, Square Enix also showcases some of the other worlds that players will encounter as well. A brief scene of the Monsters Inc. world was shown as well with Randall Boggs, one of the movie’s main antagonists, slithering up behind the team that’s accompanied by Mike and Sully. Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled were also briefly seen as well as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

The trailer that’s a minute and a half long is actually the short version of what’s to come during Tokyo Game Show, a big game convention that’s taking place this month in Tokyo. Starting on Sept. 19 and going until Sept. 23, the game show is set to be packed with presentations from different publishers featuring games like Kingdom Hearts III and more. A trailer that featured the same content as the one above was uploaded to one of Square Enix’s YouTube accounts and said that the game would be part of PlayStation’s Tokyo Game Show LineUp Tour, so you can expect Sony to have more on the game when the convention begins later this month.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019.