‘Kingdom Hearts’ Invades ‘Skyrim’ With These Mods

Skyrim is a hugely expansive open-world RPG from Bethesda that has spawned many incredible mods throughout the years. From hyper-realistic additions, to the traditional Thomas the Tank Engine add-ons, the world is open for all things creative thanks to modders. With Kingdom Hearts 3 on the way, we figured now would be a perfect time to show off some awesome mods that brings the two franchises together at last!

For those unfamiliar, the Steam Workshop is an easy-to-use (and free) feature for users of the PC game client. It houses an entire community of mods, conversation, and unique fan takes on popular game franchises. Ready to get your Keyblade on? Here are a few of our favourite picks directly from the Workshop!

Axel

You can’t have a Kingdom Hearts mod and NOT include Axel, come on! According to this mod’s creator, “This mod will let you play as Axel. Axel is a character from a group Organization XIII in the game Kingdom Hearts. Also the weapon of Axel is included.”

This is also part of their Organization XIII mod that includes all of the members, including their original voices!

Get Axel.

Roxas

This mod brings Roxas into the game via playermodel, but a follower version is coming soon! “Roxas (Organization XIII suit) of Kingdom Hearts as armor in Skyrim, you can craft at the forge or you can type “help roxas” in console to obtain ID and get it.”

You can add Roxas into your game right here! As far as what you need to have in order to craft this armor, you’ll need 1 daedra heart and an unspecified amount of ebony ingots.

A word of warning: Some users are reporting no issues with this mod, where others are saying it’s showing him as “dead.” If you have any issues, the forum is right here to let the creator know.

Xemnas

Xemnas is the leader of Organization XIII and the former ruler of The World That Never Was. He’s a pretty badass character and he holds the power of nothingness that is channeled through his iconic weapons. Unfortunately this mod doesn’t bring his weapons into Skyrim, but it does bring him as a playermodel for fans to enjoy!

Get Xemnas here!

You can even get a few amazing keyblades in the game as well! All of those and more can be found in the Steam Workshop and all are free to use! As for Sora and the crew, Kingdom Hearts 3 will be arriving on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.