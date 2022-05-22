Kingdom Hearts Referenced in New Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Commercial

✖

Square Enix's mega-popular action RPG franchise Kingdom Hearts just got referenced in the most unexpected of places: a new commercial for Taco Bell. Yes, the American fast-food chain has been out in full force to promote the return of the Mexican Pizza in recent days. So much so, in fact, that it created an original song for the menu item that directly mentions Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series.

In this new commercial for the Mexican Pizza, a rap was thrown together to highlight the many desirable qualities of the item. While most of the lyrics talked about some of the ingredients found in the pizza-like food, a lone bar was also thrown in that alluded to Kingdom Hearts. Specifically, this line in the song said, "We eatin' all our order, key to my heart like Sora." Even though Kingdom Hearts itself wasn't directly mentioned by name, it's clear what this line in the brief song was referring to.

You can watch the full commercial for yourself in the tweet embedded below:

A Taco Bell Mexican Pizza ad contains the line:



“Key to my heart like Sora” XD (Thanks @DavisScottHicks) #KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/2wxkJunho9 — Churro – Road to 20 Years in KH Community! (@churroz) May 22, 2022

Likely the funniest part of this whole situation is that not long after it was discovered that Taco Bell threw in a reference to Kingdom Hearts and Sora in this ad, the video game series began to trend on social media. And while Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that often causes a lot of commotion on socials, especially in light of the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4, this is definitely one of the more unusual instances in which the game series has trended. Some fans joked that this crossover between Kingdom Hearts and Taco Bell is one that should continue in Kingdom Hearts 4. Others noted that because Sora is now in the "real" world in Kingdom Hearts 4, perhaps he could even come across a Taco Bell for himself in-game. None of this is likely ever going to transpire in KH4, but it's still funny to think about.

What are your thoughts on Kingdom Hearts being mentioned in this new Taco Bell commercial? Is this one of the most bizarre crossovers that you can think of? Let me know your own reaction to this whole situation either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.