‘Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far’ Nine Game Collection Hits the PS4

Disney and Square Enix are bringing Kingdom Hearts 3 to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25th, and now they’ve unveiled the perfect way to get prepared for it. Well, if you own a PS4 anyway.

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far is set to hit the PlayStation 4 on October 30th for $39.99, and it comes complete with a whopping 9 games remastered in HD. Let’s break that down:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

• KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

• KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

• KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

• KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

• KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

You can pre-order Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far for the PS4 on Amazon now. It’s covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the October 30th release date. Several editions of Kingdom Hearts 3 are also available to pre-order on Amazon with a $10 Prime credit.

On a related note, PDP is known for making accessories for game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so creating a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts for Disney is definitely new territory for them. It isn’t the first officially licensed Keyblade replica ever made, but it is the most affordable.

PDP’s Keyblade is made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can pre-order it on Amazon right now for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 15th. That is significantly cheaper than the Bandai Tamashii Nations Proplica version that sold for $185 at release and now fetches $250 to $400 on eBay. Granted, that version did have built-in sounds and lights.

Again, the PDP Disney Kingdom Hearts Sora’s Kingdom Key Keyblade is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

