Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The month of March is nearly upon us, and for Nintendo Switch fans, that means Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be releasing in a few short weeks. For gamers trying to decide where to buy Kirby’s next adventure, Walmart has announced an exclusive Kirby PopSocket that will ship alongside the game. Rather than showing Kirby’s full body, the PopSocket is completely zoomed in on his face. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very fun one, and it just might sway some Kirby fans on the fence about where to buy the game!

Readers interested in pre-ordering Kirby and the Forgotten Land from Walmart can do so right here. An image of the PopSocket alongside the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Pop into a new 3D platforming adventure with the powerful pink puffball, #Kirby! Preorder Kirby and the Forgotten Land and receive an exclusive PopSocket for free. 😎👌 https://t.co/LK28fia5FF pic.twitter.com/OZ0M7KetrN — Walmart (@Walmart) February 23, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it marks the character’s first foray into 3D platforming. However, the game will retain a number traditional Kirby trademarks, including the character’s copy ability. Several transformations will return, and the game will also feature the new Mouthful Mode, where Kirby can swallow items including a car, a vending machine, and more. In the game, Kirby is tasked with saving the Waddle Dees from a new foe called the Beast Pack. As more Waddle Dees are rescued, the characters return to Waddle Dee Town, where new minigames are unlocked. In addition to the single-player mode, a second player can join the game as Bandana Waddle Dee.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, and Nintendo and HAL Laboratory have already announced that the series will be celebrated in multiple ways. The release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land could be the perfect way to kick-off that celebration, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to play it for themselves, as the game will be available March 25th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Nintendo Switch pre-order bonus? Are you looking forward to Kirby and the Forgotten Land?